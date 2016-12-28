ONLINE DATING…….Make It Happn

The face of Indian dating has undergone a massive change in the past few decades. Now, Indians are more open to the idea of online dating. Tinder opened the market in India and was a huge success. Since then there are many more dating and meeting apps that have come to play, some are better, safer and more accurate.

One can be as careful as possible while spending time on a dating site, but there isn’t any assurance that he/she won’t be stalked by a creep. Whose intentions and character is questionable. However, not every guy is a creep. There is a high possibility of meeting someone genuine. For instance, recently launched meeting app happn creates your profile through your Facebook account which makes the entire conversation genuine. It then uses GPS tracking to present you with a list of people near you. Another advantage is that the user can only message each other when they’ve both “hearted” the other person, that helps in keeping anyone unwanted away from the users inbox.

What do you mean when you say “the user can only message each other when they’ve both “hearted” the other person?

Happn is based on reciprocity. Users can interact only after they have shown mutual interest by liking – ‘hearted’ each other’s profile,or by accepting a “Charm”or through See You There invitation, which also requires mutual interest. These features aim at avoiding unsolicited contacts. The profile helps the user to get an idea of who he/she will be talking to, the description, the job, the area where and how many times they have crossed each other paths.

How can one distinguish between a real and fake profile?

Users can only create a profile on Happn through Facebook Connect. Facebook has a very strong policy and remains particularly vigilant about fake profiles, which makes the chances of coming across fake profiles very unlikely on happn. Additionally, users are the best safeguards and should they have doubts, they can report fake profiles, which takes few seconds through the button you can access in one click on every profile.

Are there are any behavioural patterns you need to be aware of?

One should trust his/ her instincts and act as you would in real life.There’s no difference between how people act online and in-app, behind every profile is a real person.

What are the strict “moderation checks”?

Users can report inappropriate profiles and each report is carefully reviewed by a support team 7 days a week and 24 hours a day. Depending on what is reported (inappropriate picture or behaviour e.g.) action is taken and a user can be banned in case of proven offensive or inappropriate behaviours.

Is the app targeted at women who just want to “have fun” or are looking for a serious relationship/marriage?

happn doesn’t target any particular gender or segment. It is a platform that helps its users discover the people they have crossed paths with and that they would like to find again. Many have expressed their thanks after they met and got hitched on happn.. However, since the app is hyper-localized and in real-time, it is really a duplication of real life and provides you with second chances at missed-connections, and if you feel like it’s a missed-connection, then it’s not only for fun.

These days online dating apps offer a lot of unique features that are attracting a lot of youngsters, especially women. Countless options of apps to pick from, customised search features, analytical profile matching facilitated, no obligation attached to dating/ meeting and very strict moderation checks that keep fake profiles and spam away.

Is online dating completely safe for women? Yes,but be especially careful while trying to meet someone genuine. To put it simply, aim to have fun the smart way.