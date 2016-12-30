It’s party time-Several party apps to choose from!

It’s time to usher in the New Year and what better way to start the year than a great party. It could either be a party with foot tapping music; or free flow of drinks in a hotel along with a DJ and a floor to dance to the accompaniment of music or just a quieter one with your family and a small group of friends with some games and drinks till the hour strikes 12 midnight or just your family get together at your place. From whittling down an extensive guest list to preparing all the hors d’oeuvres, it takes a lot of time and effort to plan an unforgettable celebration. These party apps will help you streamline the process, and leave you time to enjoy the party, for they have beautifully captured the essence of planning a party and help you decide on the menu, décor, games, music or even choose the most happening party in town.

Hello Vino: Free on iOS, Android.

Remember the times when on entering a restaurant, you stood confused on the choice of wines and asked for help from the bearer as to which wine and which meal would match? Hello Vino is like having your very own personal certified sommelier with a complete wine database at your command. The app suggests some of the best wines you might want to buy for the party and the right kind of wine to pair with the food that is served. This is a chance for you to brag about your choice of selection of wines from among the best ones! You can also save the wines you love and list the wines you hate, so that you can remember the list for the next gathering as well.

Pepperplate: Free on iOS and Android

Are you organizing an event and are there too many meal suggestions from family, friends, planner and caterers that are confusing you? This is when Pepperplate comes to your rescue! With Pepperplate, manage and share recipes, create menus and plan meals. Pepperplate generates a shopping list as well and so even if you are planning to cook on your own for your guests you can make use of this app. Choose your favourite receipes from websites or pick them from your own old cookery books to plan a personalized three-course meal.

PitchIn : Free on iOS.

Are your looking forward to throwing a small house party? Then there is every possibility that a couple of guests may also join you with either a couple of dishes or with some logistic details. This means crazy amounts of texting or calls to coordinate. Turn to PitchIn as it makes it easy to split up to-do lists. You are notified when someone accepts a task and also when he or she completes it. If it is the sort of party that involves sharing costs, the app also sends automatic payment reminders to guests, and they can send you money directly from the app.

Happitoo: Free on iOS and Android.

There are several of us out there who want to go out and enjoy a great time over food, drinks and live experiences. These days there are several nightspots, having varieties of entertainments to offer and, are constantly on the lookout for relevant audiences. Happitoo happens to be a great option when looking for happy hours in your surrounding neighbourhood bars ; or when searching for the most happening New Year’s party in your town. It is a location based nightlife experience platform that helps users socialize over, dance, music, food drinks; explore theme nights; locate live events and real time offers at restaurants, pubs, clubs and lounges, all in a single swipe All you have to do is browse through the events happening in your town, select it and see if there is a big deal you can snag. We end our search with the app’s slogan- Let your search end and your night begin here!

Party Mixer : Free on Android.

The next in priority after food and drinks in a party is good music! Turn to Party Mixer and this app does not disappoint you! This app lets you play two tracks at the same time and swings between them just like any DJ. A smooth transition is possible as you work on the pitch and tempo. Prepare your own playlist and play or you can let the app play on its own with the AutoDJ mode!

Disco Light LED Flashlight : Free on Android.

Last but not least, sometimes you just need a little strobe lighting to set the mood. This app has six modes, including Police Lights, Strobe Light and Disco Light, which convert your phone into a graphical equalizer, what with the app flashing in time with the music when you let it “listen” to the sound prevalent there. Lights can even be flashed in customizable Morse code.