1007 Relationship Query

I m 29yr old working girl…i want to share my feelings…u may call me psycho ..bt plz give me genuine reply…i have never been in a relationship..i ws always career oriented n never fall in luv with anyone…since last 3-4yrs my family is searching fr me a perfect match…bt m an inrovert typ of persn ..i didnt gell with ppl suddenly..i take my tym..so ppl think m boring n serious..approx 1yr before…ek family me mere rishte ki baat hui…ldka ghr aya…we talked..n i forgot him as i ws nt expecting any reply frm dem…bt after 1 week dey responded positively n after my fathers consent we both exchanged our numbers..d boy said he wnts to me..i said ok…we talked on phone…though nt so much…bt i undrstud dat he wnt to marry me…unki family se baat hui to dey said yes …bt suddenly dey stopped talking ..he didnt ans my msg…i dint annoy him either…i just deleted him frm my account …bt i cudnt delete him frm my hrt…its nt lyk dat he ws extra caring or too smart..bt i failed to forget him..i just wnt to forget him anyhow..plz suggest me wt shud i do…1 saal se zyada ho gya h us se baat hue …bt still he is in my mind…i just wnt to forget him anyhow..