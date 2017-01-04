1011 Relationship Query

I’m 18yrs old ..when i was in class 10th i liked a boy he was of different religion we use to chat . I thought even he likes me .

we got intimated then he told his frnd..his frnd spread the news and became gossiping quotient later when the girl asked the boy he used to refusen flirt.

He gt suspended from school because he got arrested .. then after schooling he deactivated his FB account then after 1 yr he returns back n pleads that he loves me . I rejected then later he didn’t message after 2yrs he again msgs n says he loves me. He regrets what ever he has done .

He smokes drinks drugs ladkibaazi ..bohuth sare police complaints mei phass chuka hai… I don’t know what to do . Please help