1001 Relationship Problem

i was so happy, so content with our friendship. We shared the friendship that was so special that I can be bitterly true about anything to her. She was such a special ass to me. I took the little advantages bestfriends would take and she did that too (I guess) and that just made our friendship better( at least from my side) until I heard her say to herself or someone (She thought I was asleep), she was saying that I am so selfish and that she cannot stand me anymore and that she pity herself so much. It shattered me, almost completely ! But Even after that her treatment to me seems just same, I am not confident enough to bring the topic up. Every time there is a best friend thing it breaks me, thinking if it is fake ? I continue to be the same too, other than I have stopped taking the few advantages bestfriend would take but it kills me from inside and I promise when I say I treat her the same I don’t have any second thought, neither am I faking it. But those lines still lingers and I am shattered almost completely that I won’t be able to trust anyone else. I have to think if I should continue or not when I don’t want to leave !