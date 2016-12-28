16 times when producer’s expectations were ruined in 2016

At the end of 2015, there was a long list of movies that the audience was eagerly waiting for in 2016. People were keen to watch their favorite stars in theatre, but it is not every time that your favorite celebrity does justice with your expectations.

In this case, 2016 has been an unlucky year for bollywood with a long list of flops when the film got extremely less from what it was expected to get from the audience as well as from the celebrity side.

So out of that long list, here are 16 of the flop movies of 2016.

Have a look:

GHAYAL ONCE AGAIN: The film is a sequel of Sunny Deol’s super hit of 1990 Ghayal and in its continuation as well. It seems that unlike Ghayal, its sequel its sequel was not upto the expectations of interested audience. It was not able to earn at all, the total expenditure of this movie was 40 Crores whereas it was able to earn only 39.17 Crores. FITOOR: Katrina and Aditya Roy Kapoor starrer Fitoor was expected to be an entertaining one by everyone. It was able to earn only 2.5 stars out of 5. Out of 55 crores it was able to earn only about 20 crores thus lending the producers into a huge loss. ROCKY HANSOME: An Indian Action Thriller film directed by Nishikant Kamat was also thought to be a big release on Silver screen. John Abrahim fans were quite disappointed and it was able to earn only 26.41 crores overall. FAN: Involvement of Badshah of bollywood made it a big film of the year. Shahrukh’s performance was as always appreciated but it was not able to earn a huge amount which was spent on its making. It was only able to earn 85 crores out of a huge sum of 105 crores. AZHAR: Imran Hashmi starrer Biopic of controversial cricketer Mohommad Azharrudin received mixed reactions from the audience. Hashmi’s performance was praised a lot but the earning of the film was left below average. GREAT GRAND MASTI: The adult comedy film was stated as offensively unfunny by one of the critic. Largely, the film was not even seen by the youth thus lending it into a disastrous loss. Out of 32 crores it was able to earn only 13 crores overall. MOHENJODARO: HrithikRoshanwas amidst a huge controversy right about the time when this film released but movie fans don’t care about that when they enter the theatre. Out of a huge amount spent upon its making, it was able to earn only 59 crores and thus went into a great loss. A FLYING JATT: Tiger Shroff’s starer film bombed with the bad casting, direction and the worst of all Beat pe booty. The not so real story of the film was not able to get its audience attention at all and was a great flop. AKIRA: Despite Sonakshi Sinha and Anurag Kashyap’s performances, AR Murugadoss film failed at box office. It apparently failed the impress the audience. The film was made at a budget of 30 crores, was not able to perform up to the mark.10. BAAR BAAR DEKHO: Baar Baar Dekho’s USP lies in its melodious songs and groovy numbers and that is what kept the audience entertained for a major part of the movie. However, the storyline got a mixed response from the audience. Financially, the movie was in a great loss. 11. RAAZ REBOOT: Raaz Reboot opened to mix reviews and mostly empty theatres on day one. The film got a tough competition from ‘PINK’ thus left in a loss of about 11crores for its makers. MIRZYA: With scenic landscapes and costumes resembling those from Game of Thrones, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra decided to tell the story ofMirza Sahiban. With an iconic love story that has e xisted since generations, it’s sad that the film’s story lacked big time. The music was on point but that was the only memorable factor about the film. It was able to get only 11 crores.

SHIVAY: This was the big Diwali release war,ADHM v/s Shivaay. While the former was struggling to get out of the Pakistani artists debate, this one was struggling on the edit table itself. Despite strong graphical content and presence to Ajay Devagn’s strong performance it was not able to earn any profit rather in went into a great loss of about 20 crores. Ki and Ka : The story is about a couple who decides to break the stereotypical gender roles. Despite presence of Kareena, Arjun Kapoor and an interesting story, the movie was not able to earn up to its expectations. ROCK ON 2: This musical film, despite being multi starrer didn’t able to be up to the expectations its producer. The total budget of this film was 55 Crores out of which it was able to earn about only 11 crores and was in a huge loss. FORCE 2: Sonakshi and John Abrahim starrer force two might be due to demonetization was not able to earn what it was expected to. The story of the film though got mixed reviews from the audience as well as from the critics but in terms of earnings, it left its makers in a huge loss of more than 11 crores