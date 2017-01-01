HAIR FALL? AVOID THESE HABITS TO PREVENT IT!!

Long hair is a part of girl’s beauty but managing long hair is a big task for every girl. Every girl does a lot to manage the beauty of her hair but knowingly or unknowingly, there are certain habits which may lead to bad effects on our hairs. Here are some unhealthy habits which needs to be avoided to prevent the major problem of Hair Fall. Have a look:

BRUSHING WET HAIR:

If you brush your hair just after washing to detangle them easily, you need to stop it. Actually, our hair are the weakest when saturated with water and thus combing at that time may lead to a great hair loss.

WEARING TIGHT HAIRSTYLES:

Tying hairs tightly into a bun or high pony tail may lead to hair loss. Hair become weak if tied for a long time tightly. So be kinder to your hair by tying them loose.

NOT WASHING REGULARLY:

It is said that washing hairs too often leaves them dry but not washing hair regularly is also bad for your hair. It promotes hair fall. Thus, it is completely alright if you wash your hair once in a day.

SCRATCHING YOUR SCALP:

Itchy scalp is a major problem which could be due to dandruff, leeches etc. but scratching scalp from any reason damages your hair follicle which ultimately leads to weakening of roots and hair fall.

POOR DIET:

Proper balanced diet is a major requirement of Human Body.