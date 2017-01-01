Spa – A healthier way to deal with Stress and pollution

The times we live in make us want to escape into another world so every often, even if it’s just for a few hours, to shut off from external stimulation. This urgent need to ‘get away’, especially in the urban scenario, is becoming an increasing reality.

So, what do you do? This is where a spa can be a blessing, a place that helps you indulge in some much-needed ‘me’ time, to switch off and relax, recharge, reflect, detox and beautify. Modern-day spas cater to a range of health-promoting experiences. The healing powers of touch therapy have been expounded on since ancient times. Spas and touch therapies are thus intrinsically connected. The nurturing touch of a skilled therapist’s hands on one’s body has benefits that go beyond the realm of the physical.

According to the Satyajit Kotwal, General Manager, The Resort Madh-Marve who runs Bodyscape spa , “In today’s fast-paced urban lifestyle, people find it difficult to specially take time out to de-stress by visiting a spa. Spa will help people feel refreshed and experience bliss at a spa even while they are visiting.”

Options are varied

Elakkizhi spa massage

Elakkizhi is a classical innovative massage in which medicinal leaves is used to tackle joint pain,arthritis,muscle cramps and stress.Elakkizhi massage treatments can be administrated to a perfectly healthy person in order to improve his/her immunity system, vitality and longevity of life.

Relieves spasms and stiffness of muscles – “To relax your senses and refresh your mood, Elakkizhi is the massage to choose. It is 90-minute massage. The massage begins with a therapy with ayurvedic oils. After 40 minutes, the oil massage is followed by a massage with warm roasted tea bags. This soothing massage is great for relieving spasms and stiffness of muscles, lubricating the joints, strengthening the spinal muscles and relieving joint pains (especially backache). The massage also enhances peripheral blood circulation and cleanses and detoxifies the channels of circulation, ” says Mr. Jaideep Anand , General Manager of The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi which runs Shanaya Spa.

Method of doing Elakkizhi- Elakkizhi ayurvedic treatment is a process in which the leaves of herbs is tied in a cloth bag. This bag is immersed in warm medicated oil and then applied throughout the body. Relieves body pain, joint stiffness, back pain and related diseases

Potli/Herbal bundle: Herbal potlis (bundles) are prepared with various medicinal powders and herbs. Mr. Jaideep Anand says, “Potli/Herbal bundle contain a selection of ayurvedic herbs, both, fresh and dried, that are carefully chosen based on your ayurvedic constitution and what you are being treated for. They are then packed into a muslin cloth and dipped in warm medicated oil (for a wet massage) and massage is given to the entire body, shoulders, neck, hands and back, changing the position of person from side to side. When the heated potli/herbal bundle is massaged into the body, it opens the pores and relaxes the muscles, allowing the carefully selected herbs to work on the body and mind.”

Murivenna oil is used in this spa which is a medicated ayurvedic oil formulation, primarily recommended to treat skin diseases, cuts, wounds, and ulcers. It promotes quick recovery from fresh as well as chronic wounds. In addition, it is also useful for relieving pain and lowering inflammation associated with arthritis, sprains, and fractures. It provides strength to the muscles, ligaments, bones and joints. It is also beneficial in case of non-healing ulcers and diabetic foot ulcer.

After that you can enjoy the Sauna and steam bath. This the technique nourishes the strained body parts and alleviates sore muscles and joints. This therapy is effective in various types of arthritis, spondylitis, lumbago, frozen shoulder, sciatica, post paralytic spasm, sports injuries and for all other spastic and inflammatory conditions, etc. It enhances peripheral blood circulation, cleanses the channels of circulation and expels toxins through the sweat. It helps in toning and rejuvenating the body.

Swedish Massage – It increases level of oxygen, decrease muscle toxins, improves circulation and flexibility and eases tension. Swedish massage therapy goes beyond relaxation. It is exceptionally beneficial for increasing the level of oxygen in the blood, decreasing muscle toxins, improving circulation and flexibility while easing tension.

Balinese Therapy – Balinese Massage Therapy helps in alleviating the stress and tension which builds up in the body’s soft tissues during physical activity. “Where minor injuries and lesions occur, due to overexertion and/or overuse . Anyone can benefit from it, whether suffering from poor circulation and low energy, tiredness, depression or lethargy, Balinese massage can assist recovery. It is a deeper and more intense massage which involves stretching, compression, friction, toning and trigger-point response techniques, ” avers Satyajit Kotwal.