5 actresses who dated cricketers but never married them!

Bollywood and cricket are two India’s most glamorous professions and both enjoy colossal fan following from the masses. The most talked about and speculated professions when get together generate a lot of buzz. One such glamorous couple today is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma or Virushka, as the fans say. Well, earlier in time too, such glitzy affairs happened. Read on to know 5 such interesting stories of Btown divas and the handsome hunks of cricket who dated but never got married.

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh: The cricketer with killer dashing looks who already enjoyed massive love from the fans was climbing the steep high of his career in 1980’s. Amrita Singh too was settling herself in the film industry at the same time. Both of them left the masses gushing over them as they expressed their love for each other in front of the media’s camera. But their loved story was short-lived and ended when Ravi Shastri got married to Ritu in 1990. Amrita Singh also later got married to actor Saif Ali Khan a few years later. But their marriage too ended and now Saif is happily married to Kareena.

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards: The actress, Neena Gupta who is now almost 60 was undeniably way beyond her times. In the times, when India was too far from being open-minded, Neena fell in love with West Indies’ Vivian Richards. He is one of the most celebrated cricketers ever in the world history of cricket. However, not only she just dated him but also conceived a baby with him. Vivian was already married and had a wife in West Indies. Neena and Vivian didn’t marry but Neena decided to bring in the baby to the world. The baby is none other than Masaba Gupta, the famous celebrity fashion designer who is now 27 years old.

Neena brought up her daughter all alone in Mumbai but got married just 6 years back to her long time friend Vivek. Masaba often visits her father in West Indies and shares a good bond with him.

Yuvraj Singh and Kim Sharma and Deepika Padukone: This specific man left no chance to charm us in every possible way. Be it on the cricket field or personality or his looks, Yuvi has been a rockstar. He first dated Mohabbatein actress, Kim Sharma and lead a steady-long relationship with her. But unfortunately, the relationship ended and Kim married someone else in 2010.

The leading lady of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone too couldn’t resist his charm and started dating him. But as soon as they became the most talked about couple of tinsel town, they parted their ways.

But Yuvi’s love for actresses didn’t change or dip even a bit and he got along with Hazel Keech. And as we all know, both of them tied the knot just a month back.

Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani: Their relationship lasted for 8 long years and was one of the most steady affair ever in the cricket and bollywood pitch. People had taken it for granted that they both will take up their relationship to the next step and will tie the knot anytime soon. But as people speculated their marriage, they shocked their fans by parting ways.

Nagma and Sourav Ganguly: Sourav Ganguly never opened up or even accepted his relationship with Nagma. But their affair won a lot of media attention. Sourav moved on to marry his present wife Dona and has been living a happy married life with ther. But, Nagma spoke a lot about their relationship and confirmed it while Ganguly maintained ‘No comments’.