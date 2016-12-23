Bollywood star kids and their unique names

Bollywood stars do everything in an unusual way. How can we not expect something unusual when it comes to naming their babies? Have a look at the unique names of Bollywood star kids:

The newest entry to this list is none other than the little nawab, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. Taimur means Iron in Arabic. Taimur was also the name of a Turco-Mongol conqueror and the first ruler of Timurid dynasty.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan gave their little girl a very Indian name, Aaradhya. The name suggests someone who is worth worshipping.

Shahrukh and Gauri’s little bundle of joy, Abram is another unique name. SRK said, “His name is based on a variation of Prophet Abraham. And I liked the connotation that it is kind of a secular name (with the word ‘Ram’ in it).”

Rani and Aditya Chopra decided to keep it unique by giving their daughter a name that has their initials. Adira has Aditya’s ‘Adi’ and Rani’s ‘Ra’.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s son, Azad has been named after Maulana Azad who was Aamir’s great grand uncle and a freedom fighter.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik have named their daughter Imara which means strong. Their daughter also carries the surnames of both the parents with Imara Malik Khan.