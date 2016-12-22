Did you spot this Dangal actress in ‘Chachi 420’?

Fatima Sana Shaikh, the girl playing Geeta in Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ is not making it to the silver screen for the first time. Yes, she first starred in ‘Chachi 420’ as Kamal Hassan’s daughter ‘Bharti’. Post that, she acted in many movies like ‘One 2 ka 4’, ‘Bittoo Boss’ and ‘Akaash Vani’. She was also a part of a television show called ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’.

This little girl is all grown up now and we are loving her like anything. Her next movie, ‘Dangal’ will release this Friday and we are super excited to see her performance. Meanwhile, have a look at some of her beautiful pictures.