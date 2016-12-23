Shahid kapoor & Mira Fly with Misha, see photos

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who recently wrapped up the first schedule of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Padmavati, has taken a short break from his hectic schedule to spend some quality time with wife Mira and daughter Misha.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were on friday spotted at the Mumbai airport with little Misha, on their way to catch a flight. The celebrity couple had their bundle of joy wrapped up in a cosy blanket, safely away from the camera flashes.

On the work front, Shahid will resume the shooting of Padmavati as he returns from his vacation. It is for the first time that Shahid has been paired opposite Deepika Padukone in a film. Padmavati, which also stars Ranveer Singh, is set to hit the screens in November 2017.