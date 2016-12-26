SHOCKING! Alia Bhatt Goes Private On Instagram!

The actress, who is known to be quite social media savvy and doesn’t miss a chance to post all the latest happenings in her life, has decided to go a bit low-key.

Maybe it was this hunt for personal space that prompted Alia Bhatt to turn her very public Instagram account to private. The actress, interestingly, had over 11 million followers before she took the decision.

Now, in order to gain access to her account, her fans will need to request to follow her, and wait for Alia to approve the request. We guess this might be a step to avoid unwanted speculations and unsavoury comments on the page.

Talking about her films, Alia has a fantastic 2016 with her three releases, ‘Kapoor & Sons’, ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Dear Zindagi’ winning her rave reviews for her performances. She will be next seen in Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Ayan Mukherjee’s superhero flick starring Ranbir Kapoor.