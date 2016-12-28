Bani J’s boyfriend has an adorable message for her

Do you know that Bani J is in a relationship with a guy named Yuvi? Yuvi was a mystery man till now who Bani J misses badly. However, the mystery is now all solved as Yuvi or Yuvraj Thakur who is a young television actor has confessed his love for Bani.

I love you till the end of time that has no end @banij #soulcompanion #littlechild #loveyoutilltheend A photo posted by Yuvraj Thakur (@yuv_thehuman) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:40pm PST

Till now, neither Bani nor Yuvi gave a confirmation on their relationship. But now Yuvi has confessed his love for girlfriend Bani. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture where Bani is clutching his shirt. He captioned it, “I love you till the end of time that has no end @banij #soulcompanion #littlechild #loveyoutilltheend”.

Awwwwwwwww!