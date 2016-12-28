Few exceptionally- brave Indian women

Over the years, India has seen several heroes, unsung and otherwise, who unwittingly became the face of change after dealing with horrific, traumatic incidents. Some lived to fight out their cause and bring about the transformation whereas some others of them created uproar posthumously with their bitter experiences and changed the way the media covered crimes against women. Here are a few women who were focused during their fight against injustice and oppression, and who subsequently hit the headlines for holding their heads high to a system that was essentially built against them. Here are a few brave women of India for whom we take our hats off.

Sonam Kapoor’s latest, Neerja, is a tribute to the bravery of flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, who later on became a hero in the face of a tragedy. She was a senior flight attendant in Pan Am airlines, who, at the young age of 23, saved 360 lives when their flight was hijacked in Karachi in 1986. She was the first youngest woman to receive the distinguished Ashok Chakra Award, posthumously.

Bhanwari Devi is an Indian Dalit social-worker from Bhateri, Rajasthan, who was gang- raped in 1992 by men of high-caste angered by her efforts to prevent a child marriage in their family. Her subsequent treatment by the police, and court acquittal of the accused, attracted widespread attention of media, both national and international, and subsequently became a landmark chapter in the Indian women rights’ movement.

Captain Radhika Menon is the first woman in the world to receive the Exceptional Bravery at Sea Award at International Maritime Organisation (IMO) HQ in London on 21st November, 2016, for saving the lives of seven fishermen, whose hopes of survival were all but over. The annual award was established by IMO to provide international recognition to those brave ones, who at the risk of being killed themselves perform daring acts of extraordinary bravery. Captain Menon’s great courage and determination in carrying out the difficult rescue operation proved her bravery in times of adversity in the Bay of Bengal in June last year. Menon said in an email. “It is a maritime obligation to save souls in distress at sea and, as a seafarer and master in command of my ship, I just did my duty.”

Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal is now the Face of a Fashion Label. Laxmi was attacked with acid when she was 15 by a 32-year-old man whose ego she hurt by turning down his sexual approaches. This incident turned her into a social activist and crusader. She’s the director of Chhanv Foundation that helps other survivors of acid attacks, and is also a TV show host. Then again picking a brand ambassador for a fashion label is a difficult task. The ambassador needs to be beautiful, perfect, and make consumers want to be like them. Clothing brand Viva N Diva is broke free of the stereotype and signed up Laxmi as their brand ambassador. The initiative has been lauded by all acid-attack survivors, with Laxmi saying, “People often laugh at our looks. Children get scared and call us ghosts. When such initiatives are undertaken, they make people understand that we, too, are like regular women. Although our faces have been ruined, beauty still lies within us,” said Laxmi.

Twenty-five-year-old lawyer Pallavi Purkayastha, in 2012, was killed by the security guard of her apartment. She fought back after he tried to rape her and stuck her with the knife he had purchased two weeks ago to threaten her. Subsequently, he was charged with molestation and trespass and murder. Farhan Akhtar, owner of Excel Entertainment in which Pallavi was an employee started (Men against Rape and Discrimination) in the year 2013 after this incident.

In 2011, national-level volleyball player Arunima Shah was pushed from a moving train while trying to defend herself against thieves. As a result of this one of her legs was amputated just below the knee. However, that didn’t stop her from becoming the first woman amputee to reach the Mount Everest. Arunima now dedicates her time towards social welfare and has plans of opening a free sports academy for the poor and physically challenged people. For this cause, she is donating the financial aids which she has received through awards and seminars. The academy would be named Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Vikalang Khel Academy. She was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award of India, in 2015 and is now Brand ambassador of BVG

At eight, Sunitha Krishnan was teaching dance to mentally-challenged children and by the age of 12 she ran schools for the underprivileged children. At 15, when she was working for a neo-literacy campaign for the Dalit community, she was gang-raped by eight men. Today, she is a social worker and co-founder of Prajwala, a rehabilitation centre for sex trafficked victims. She’s been threatened, stalked and beaten up multiple times, but that doesn’t stop her.

These are a few women who were thrust into the spotlight while fighting against injustice and suppression, who subsequently hit the headlines for their brave acts.