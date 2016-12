Kareena Kapoor Khan got discharged from the hospital yesterday. The new mom and dad showed off their little nawab to the world. Pictures from their home are out and we can see the little baby in the arms of daddy Saif Ali Khan. Kareena smiles and waves to the media while they click pictures of the happy family.

Saif asked the media to keep the sound low as he didn’t want his little nawab to wake up and we completely adored his daddy behaviour.

Have a look at the pictures: