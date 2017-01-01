Here’s the 2017 calendar plan of Bollywood hottie

Within 2017 comes a new wave of excitement in Bollywood. A lot of films are set to release and we’ll be seeing our favourite divas sizzle onscreen. If you remember, the year 2016 saw some of the best films delivered by actresses. From Alia Bhatt to Radhika Apte to Vidya Balan, we witnessed some spectacular performances.

And hold you guns ‘cause we’re in for a big treat this year as well! Not only are we going to be blown away by divas in Bollywood but our B-town hotties making their Hollywood debuts is also going happen.

1- Deepika Padukone

We surely missed DP on silver screen in 2016. But perhaps that’s why she’s compensating for the same by having not one but two releases. We’ll be seeing her make a Hollywood debut in January with Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Later the same year, Padukone’s Padmavati with Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh will be releasing.

2- Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee’s Hollywood debut with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch will have a summer release. The film will be hitting the screens near you on May 17, 2017. Apart from there, there aren’t any releases for Chopra yet. However, as she has returned to India to read some scripts and choose her next project, we wonder if it’ll be a Bollywood or Hollywood film.

3- Kangana Ranaut

Once again, Kangana is an actress we missed in 2016. Having won National Awards, the diva is set to cast yet another spell of stellar performance with Rangoon and Simran. While Rangoon is slated to release on February 24, 2017, her first venture with Hansal Mehta, Simran will hit the screens on September 15, 2017. This is exciting considering how Ranaut has always blown our minds with her films and acting!

4- Alia Bhatt

Alia has been a clear winner in 2016. With three films raking in fantastic reviews, the 23 year old actress will kickstart the year with yet another hit film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, set to release on March 10, 2017. This is the third time she’ll be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan and we know the result of that!

5- Katrina Kaif

Once again, Kaif has two releases. Earlier in 2016 too, we saw her romance in two films i.e. Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. However, we’ll see her romance her exes in 2017! Her next Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor will have an April release i.e. on 13th, whereas Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the screens in December 22, 2017, with Salman Khan. She has always given hits with both the stars so it sure is exciting!