5 Biggest Things That Happened In Bollywood In 2016

Yet another year is coming to an end and as we step into the coming year let’s quickly look at the biggest things that happened in Bollywood in 2016, shall we?

The Curse of 2016 – The break-ups!

Innumerable celerity couples broke up this year – Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar-Adhuna Bhabani, Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande, Arbaaz Khan-Malaika Arora, Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie and many many many more. Yep, 2016 is officially going down as the year of the break up. 24 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up In 2016.

2. Kangana Vs Hrithik fight

Oh well, there was this hot mess! No one seems to have much clarity on what exactly happened between the two of them or rather when something happened between the two of them – so we’re just chalking this one upto ‘there’s no smoke without fire.’

3- Virat & Anushka Got Back!

I am a sincere #Virushka shipper. I was shaken when reports of them separating started doing the rounds. The two of them are very much together and Virat had announced it with a ‘we were on a break’ tshirt some months ago.

4- Weddings Of The Year!

Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta and Urmila Matondkar were our most favourite Bollywood weddings.

5- Babies Of The Year!

And of course, Shahid & Kareena had their babies in the same year. What are the odds, amirite? We welcomed Misha Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.