Sonakshi to get engaged in February 2017?

According to latest reports, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to start the new phase of her life with alleged boyfriend Bunty Sajdeh. The two have been in a relationship for a long time now and they are now ready to take their relationship to another level.

Sonakshi and Bunty are often spotted together on many occasions. We are happy to know that they are ready to start their married life. Reports suggest that the two will get engaged in February 2017. We still don’t have any confirmation on the same from the couple.