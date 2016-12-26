When the death of Govinda’s daughter left him shattered!

Govinda is a name in Bollywood who definitely doesn’t need any indroduction. He is among the Legends of Film industry who have ruled the Silver screen with their unbeatable talent for a long time. Widely known by his pet name ‘Chichi’, he started his filmy carrier in 1986 with the movie ‘Ilzaam’.

Govinda has entertained his audience with so many comedy movies, his dancing numbers and his fabulous acting at the same time. There was a phase on Silver Screen when Govinda-Kadar Khan movie used to be a definite hit and so his reel life has always been a matter of discussion but there are only a few people who know about his real life as well.

Everyone knows that in his family there are his wife Sunita, his elder daughter and a son and he has never talked about his personal life more than this. He has never liked to disclose his personal problems in public though his fans always want to know more and more about him. The early phase of his life was full of emotional tragedies with him and his family. Everyone knows that Narmada Ahuja (Tina) is his elder daughter but only a few know that he had another daughter before Tina who died when she was just 4 months old and Tina was his second daughter.

According to an Interview in which Govinda told about the tragedies of his life he said that he has witnessed eleven deaths in his family and first among them was of his 4 months old daughter who was born Pre-mature. Other than this it was his mom-dad, two cousins, sister and brother in law also died leaving all the responsibilities upon his shoulders. He has took care of all the children of his family after the death of other family members and thus he has been in a great emotional and financial pressure as well.

Now he has two children a daughter Narmada and a son Yashwardhan whom he cares a lot. Narmada wanted to make a carrier in bollywood whereas Yashwardhan is till studying.