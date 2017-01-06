7 songs by KK that perfectly describe 7 stages of your love story!

Love…the word in itself is a muse. Initially your heart-pounces fast just by a mere glance of your crush! Then eventually the story steps ahead as you both start talking to each other quite often followed by frequent meetings. Just some time more and the confession of love is made by either of the one! And here begins an ideal love story (Vroooooom)…. which sooner or later comes to an unfortunate end (oops).

As we go through and experience all this chemical (or emotional) locha, Bollywood comforts as a major constant. Afterall, Bollywood and love are two detachable partners just like moon and night! (I know, too cheesy). But yeah, not only the romantic scenes and scripts give us major love goals but Bollywood songs too accompany from the beginning to the end (of your love story, ofcourse). From the day 1 when you go sleepless thinking about your loved one to the tear-shedding nights after you break up; Bollywood songs never leave your hold. Lyrics undeniably define our feelings more clearly than we could ever.

And when one talks about love songs, legendary singer KK’s soulful voice is inevitable to be recalled! One of the most beautiful gems of our industry, Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK won millions of hearts as he released ‘Pal’ album and the heart wrenching sing ‘Tadap Tadap Ke’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam got us head over heels in love with him. What followed was, innumerous love songs in his magical voice that restored our faith in love.

Well, here we bring to you 7 songs by KK that will perfectly describe 7 stages of your love story! 😉

1 Have I Fallen In Love Period: Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe

The period when your major crush feelings seem to go beyond just the ‘crush’ phase and you are confused or rather convinced that Oh yes, this is love! Endless imaginative thoughts and day dreaming follows! 😉 This song perfectly describes the phase!

2 Proposal Time: Kaise Bataaon from 3G

Confessing one’s feelings is never as easy as it seems. Questions like how to say, what to say, when to say, where to say….blah blah blah hover the mind. But Oh yeah! KK knows your plight and has this apt song you may relate and even dedicate at this point of time!

3 When The Couple Is Deeply In Love: Khudaa Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno

Proposal accepted! Now the love saga begins! As Deepika and Ranbir converse and share their feelings for each other in this song, the deep lyrics and KK and Shilpa Rao’s super-romantic voices are perfectly relatable to feelings and fears of the couple (who is in love).

4 The Love Making Times: Labon Ko from Bhool Bhulaiyya

Physical intimacy in love is inevitable and is rather as important as emotional connect. So yeah! The times when you direly want to make love to your bae, this deeply intense and seductive song suits the situation. 😉

5 When Misunderstandings Take Control: O Meri Jaan from Tum Mile

Oops! Your rollercoaster like ride begins its downward trip now! “Na tum ho bewafaa, na main bhi hu. Na jaane waqt ki marzi hai kya….O meri jaan”.

6 When The Ties Are Finally Broken: Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

And the time, when the bond is broken, heart is shattered and tears can’t stop flowing from your eyes, this song comes along as a comfort and describes your absolute pained heart.

7 Remembering Good Times: Beete Lamhein from The Train

Almost all the Bollywood music lovers must wept under the blanket listening to this song after they broke up with their loved one. This Emraan Hashmi starrer and ofcourse KK’s heart-warming voice has mended so many broken souls.

You might have a different love story than this! But I am sure; you could relate to atleast a few of the phases and songs! 😉