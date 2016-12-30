Star Kids of 2016!

Bollywood star kids have always been it limelight that too even before their birth. Being born to celebrity parents they are born with a golden spoon and fortune of fame both at the same time.

So here are six of the B-Town star kids who are born in 2016 and will be an year older after 2 days, Have a look:

MISHA KAPOOR:

Born to Shahid and Meera Kapoor, Misha was in limelight even before her birth. She was born on 27th August and brought so much happiness along with her. She was named Misha by his parents name’s initial letters.

TAIMUR ALI KHAN:

Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was born 20th December to Royal Star parents Saif and Kareena. Kareena has been in news for her maternity style as well before the birth of her son.

RAHYL RITESH DESHMUKH:

On June 1, Riteish and Genelia were blessed with a second baby boy. It was the “Housefull 3” star who broke the news to his fans through Twitter. The cute tweet had his two-year-old son Riaan proudly announcing: “Hey guys, my Aai & Baba just gifted me a little brother. Now all my toys are his…- Love Riaan.”

HINAYA HEER PLAHA:

Born to crickter father Harbhajan and actress mother Geeta Basra, on July 27 in London. She was given such a unique name by her father.

LAKSSHYA TUSHAR KAPOOR:

Tushar Kapoor shocked everyone by announcing the arrival of his son and of him to be a single father. Announcing the good news, Tushar wrote on Instagram, “I proudly announce the arrival of my son, a baby boy, born last week through IVF and surrogacy. The baby, Laksshya, is in excellent health. I am thrilled to be a father! The paternal instincts in me have been overpowering my heart and mind for some time now. Therefore, I am thrilled beyond words to have Laksshya, now the greatest source of joy in my life. By the greatness of God and the excellent medical team at Jaslok, parenthood is an option for many, who choose to be single parents. Thanks to you all for your blessings & good wishes!”

AHIL SHARMA:

Salman’s Little sister Arpita who tied the knot in 2014 with Ayush Sharma was blessed with a baby boy on 30th March this year.

Arpita’s husband Aayush announced the news on Instagram: “Our wait is over. Our lil prince Ahil has arrived. Mother & son are doing fine. Love Arpita & Aayush.”