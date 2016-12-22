International Kolkata Book Fair 2017: No Fair Game This Time

Demonetisation demon, the ensuing bane for most is set to be the bête noire for the impending International Kolkata Book Fair, where the focus country is Costa Rica, to be held between January 25 and February 5 as well.

Latest titles to be pressed, a star attraction of the fair so to speak, have undergone severe revision so much so the cut-down has been to the tune of about half of the 5000 fresh hatches on average that the fair is habituated in experiencing. And with it goes the chance of ceremoniously launching those newest additions that most publishers save for this occasion and therefore fear losing out on a potent agenda to draw in footfalls.

This burn though is being faced more by the regional publishers; English-title sellers are not truly above it despite having a wider pan-India market. Looks like the overall collections that stood at 25 Crore INR last year is going to be an uphill task to match this edition.

The problem is mainly two-pronged. Publishers generally put their wheels in full motion by December to coincide with the earmarked exposition. Due to the precipitous declaration they won’t have time to seek alternative solution in such short notice. This industry comprising labour force involved in printing and binding units based majorly on College Street – the vertebrae of local publishers – are nowhere near privy to the PM’s cashless clarion call – let alone that – most don’t even have a bank account that they can be served with cheques. They are only familiar with paper currency.

On top of gradually dwindling sales – an official of a big-box publication house pegged their decline at 80% over last month’s intake – abrupt cash distress has left them to barley scourge enough to meet the salary of staff , investing on new releases being farthest from their minds and now this.

Participation of the 800 big and small publishers and booksellers are intact as the space-allotments are made well in advance. Also intact are the cash-only deals that largely pervade transaction norms in book selling. At least, as it was. Only a handful of big-ticket publishers have swipe-arrangements for accepting payments via cards. Publishers and Booksellers Guild officials are trying to do their best to counsel the rest about the cashless mode. Assuming that it works, worry will then certainly sprout about dedicated server capacity and its load-bearing prowess when proceedings spike.

The guild will be further discussing the same with their official banker, planning to put up 15 ATM machines, inviting e-wallet service providers to tutor (specially) vernacular outfits.

One has to understand that the book-buying psyche is also mutual – it’s decidedly paper-purchases. Many, some thronging from far-flung areas, earmark this fair as a must-visit but may not be inclined to pick up the hassle-tab knowingly in the bargain. Then there are many- most actually – those who browse the fair for books but stall their stay at the munch-table.

Inadequate tender and its denominations seem to emerge as grave deterrents yet again.