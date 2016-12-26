You have a dilemma, its party season but you don’t have the time or money to splash out on a new hair style…what to do?! Never fear, renowned hair-stylist Asgar Saboo’s DIY Festive blow dry guide is here! All you need to achieve this amazing look is a curling brush a hair dryer and some rollers. The best part is you will rock looking like a million dollars and it didn’t cost you a thing!

Prep & Perfect

Start off by towel drying your hair, you will not be able to achieve that sought after ‘salon bounce’ with damp hair as this will not only weigh down but also flatten you hair, and nothing is worse than having flat hair when there are plenty of cameras around. Once you feel that your hair is towel dry apply a small amount of either coconut oil to your hair but avoid the scalp area otherwise this will leave your hair looking greasy. Carefully brush using a detangling hair brush or wide toothed comb, both will work in the same way and act gentle on your scalp when brushing your hair to avoid damaging the ends.

Simply Section

Once your hair is semi dry start to part it off into several sections, this is especially important for those of you with thick hair as this will cut down the drying time off your hair which is always a plus as you never want to put your hair through too much heat. Start this process by creating a horizontal parting along the back of your hair and fasten the top section of hair out of the way. Drying the bottom layers first will ensure all the hair is dried thoroughly.

Handle the Heat

To achieve that ‘salon bounce’ it is all about how you use your hair dryer but always remember to apply some heat protection spray to avoid damage. The nozzle is your best friend when it comes to perfecting this technique as it focuses on the direction of your hair when it is drying hence it is called the concentrator nozzle. To start off the styling process, take a barrel brush and a small section of hair and layer it on the top end of the brush, hold the hairdryer on top of your hair and slowly pull along the brush whilst doing this gently curl the brush under as it reaches the end of your hair to ensure that it falls with a soft finish. For curly hair, using a brush will cause the look of frizziness so it is best to dry by scrunching and holding your hair under the heat as this will also achieve a similar finish.

Va Va Volume

Velcro rollers are a perfect way of naturally lifting and curling your hair. Focusing on the top layers, particularly for thicker hair, separate individual sections and place the roller at the roots underneath your hair. Pull the roller along the hair and when you reach the ends, roll it back under itself to the scalp. Fasten the roller onto your head with a grip and secure with a medium hold spray. Once you have secured all the rollers, give a final spray and warm gently using a low setting on the hairdryer, this will firmly secure and set the curls.

Finished & Fabulous

Now your hair is beautifully prepped and dried, the final steps allow you to polish the look as much or as little as you like. Remove the rollers and shake your hair gently but be wary of running your fingers through the curls as this can cause the look of frizziness. Position your hair around your shoulders to beautifully frame your face and a spritz of hair spray and you are good to go.

There you have it, a step by step guide on achieving the perfect blow dry, it is the season to look hairamazing!