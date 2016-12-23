Get A Gold Foil Hairdo This Christmas!﻿

So you are all set to rock the Christmas party. Your dress, the footwear, make-up are all in order to compliment your look but is something still missing? Try gold foil hair-do that will add something unique and fun to your Christmas look.

An easier version of the glitter root trend, Christmas is the perfect occasion to sport this hair trend. It is not just funky but a lot easier to wash out. There are many ways to work the look. You can either put flecks of gold on your braid, cover your whole hair with chunks of gold leaves, or just apply it on your parting.