Placenta facial-an effective skin-firmer

Placental extracts have been used from long time in medical practice due to its anti-ageing and wound-healing properties. The rich placental extract contains an abundance of stem cells, vitamins, growth factors, proteins, and enzymes which help the body to heal and repair itself.

Placenta facials basically involve the use of stem cells derived from sheep and/or human placenta that work as an anti-ageing and rejuvenating treatment. Dermatologist, Dr Geeta Oberoi, Founder of Skin and You clinic says, “This treatment promotes the growth of collagen and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It improves the texture of the skin and lessens pigmentation and scars.”

What is placenta?

The placenta is a material produced only at the time of birth in mammals, through which the mother’s body provides nutrition and oxygen to the foetus.

Every placenta extract goes through strict screening procedure. After meeting the individual inspection depending on weight, color, smell, etc it is sterilized by different methods. The samples are further tested as negative for viruses (herpes virus, HBV, HCV, parvo virus,etc)

Dr Geeta expalins, “Placenta extract has a rich, historical precedent in the field of health and beauty. Placenta is full of nutrients, minerals, amino acids and proteins. The nutritional extracts heal skin by treating acne, rosacea, dull skin and signs of ageing. Placenta extract can be used with electroporation for face, topical daily creams or serums, with dermaroller for face and hair or with a mask.”

Conditions for placental extract therapy

There are scientific studies and evidence available on efficacy of placental extracts on following conditions:

whitening of the skin;

psoriasis treatment;

vitiligo treatment;

treatment of burns, wounds, which are not healing for a long time, and tropical ulcers;

stimulation of hair growth;

scars treatment and smoothing of the wrinkles.

Open pores& imperfections

Stretch marks

you should initially receive 1 – 2 sessions of placenta extract twice per week for 1 to 3 months. Maintenance dosing is 1 session per month.

It is considered an effective skin-firmer, lifter and hydrator. It also treats acne-prone skin and skin that has been damaged from over-exfoliation. The stem cells derived from sheep placenta are also used for their anti-ageing properties as they promote collagen production and increase skin elasticity.

Side effects

All beauty treatments (including procedures like bleach, botox, threadlift, waxing or a facial) do have some temporary side effects — be it slight redness, itchy skin or dryness etc. Dr Geeta explains, “The placenta facial could lead to allergic reactions in some and manifest as itching, redness on the skin. However, this reaction is temporary and subsides in a few hours.”