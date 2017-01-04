Salt with beauty products works as magic for skin and hair

We know the basic use of salt, that is to season our food, but nowadays people use it for numerous other purposes. Salt has practical uses which can contribute to your health in different ways. For example, adding salt in your favorite cosmetic products can improve the quality of your skin and hair. Here are certain things you can do with salt for glowing skin and other beauty care.

1.Balancing Mask

Both salt and honey have anti-inflammatory properties to soothe skin and calm

breakouts and irritation. They also help to balance oil production and retain hydration in the layers of skin where it’s needed most.

Try it: Mix two teaspoons sea salt (preferably finely ground) with four teaspoons raw honey to create a spreadable paste. Apply evenly to clean, dry skin, avoiding eye area. Let stand for 10 to 15 minutes. Before rinsing, soak a washcloth in very warm water, and gently wring out. Lay the warm washcloth on your face for 30 seconds. Use your fingers to gently exfoliate in a circular motion while rinsing your skin thoroughly with tepid water. Follow with your usual skin-care routine.

Oil-Sapping Facial Toner

Salt helps to cleanse pores deeply, balance oil production and thwart bacteria that can instigate breakouts and acne.

Try it: Mix one teaspoon sea salt with four ounces of warm water in small spray bottle until salt is dissolved. Mist on clean, dry skin, avoiding eyes. Use daily or twice daily.

Softening Body Scrub

Salt is a gentle natural exfoliate that cleans off dead skin. It also has minerals to soften skin and restore hydration.

Try it: Mix a quarter-cup salt and a half-cup olive oil or softened coconut oil into a thick paste. If desired, add 10 drops of your favorite essential oil. Apply in the shower with a washcloth, loofah, or the palms of your hands.

Anti-Dandruff Scalp Treatment

Salt helps loosen and remove existing flakes while stimulating circulation for a healthy scalp. The ingredient also absorbs excess oil and moisture to prevent fungal growth and inhibit the root of dandruff.

Try it: Part your hair a few times, and sprinkle one to two teaspoons of salt on your scalp. Using wet fingers, massage your scalp gently and thoroughly for 10 to 15 minutes (if you can recruit someone to do this for you, it is very relaxing!). Wash and condition your hair with your favorite products. The results will be immediate.

Teeth Whitener

Salt and baking soda are both gentle abrasives that will help remove stains and brighten teeth. Salt also contains a natural source of fluoride, which is a bonus for your teeth and gums.

Try it: Mix one teaspoon salt and two teaspoons baking powder. Dip a damp toothbrush in the mixture, and brush teeth normally. If the taste is too intense, try putting a dab of toothpaste on the brush before dipping it in the mixture.