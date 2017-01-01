These skincare myths are actually harmful for your skin!

The entire internet is abundantly full with endless tips to enhance your beauty and skin. However, internet is such a medium, where false information goes viral even faster. Similar is the case with skincare and beauty tips here. A lot of novice people put up blogs and suggest remedies for better skin health but majority of the times, they themselves are not aware of the expert knowledge. But it is never too late. Here we bring to you 5 skincare myths that are literally just myths and are rather harmful for your skin.

– If you have oily skin you don’t need moisturizer: The first thing one must get of the mind is, moisturizer is not only meant to level up the oil in your skin. So many people apprehend its use thinking that there skin already has oil in excess amount. But that is not the case. A moisturizer increases the capacity of your skin to retain water and keeps it soft and supple. However it is adviced to go with weight less moisturizers or moisturizing serums. Also, people with oily skins must cleanse their skin regularly to get rid off the oil.

– You need sunscreen only in winters: This is yet again another biggest lie. Sun damage occurs throughout the year. Even on rainy and winter days. One should simply never step out in day time without sun screen on the skin.

– Completely natural products are always safe: It is a very common notion that anything that contains no synthetic product is always safe. Definitely not. All natural products have their own properties, effects and side effects. Before using any such ingredient or product on your skin, you must completely be aware of its after effects.

– Exfoliation removed acne scars: Exfoliation means removing the clogged dead cells from your skin. Many people start exfoliating their skin almost every day in the false hopes that it will help removing the acne scars. Regular exfoliation dries up the skin which can further result in wrinkled and dull skin.