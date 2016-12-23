Deepika’s picture from Self magazine’s photo-shoot

Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage is all set to release next month and the actress is dedicating all her time to the promotions of the film.

This Banglore beauty is the daughter of the badminton player Prakash Padukone, and she herself has played badminton at the national level. She left her career in the sport to become a model and later pursue acting. As Deepika turns a cover girl for Self magazine’s upcoming issue, we see her posing as a sportsperson.

Amidst all this, Deepika has featured in the January issue of Self magazine. Though the main issue is yet to hit the stands, the gorgeous lady shared a little glimpse from the same and it is sure to give you some fitness goals.

In the very first picture, we see her posing with a badminton racket and it reads “whole new game”. Another still that she shared has her quote: “Sports taught me discipline and dedication, In the film industry, you’re part of a team.”

Deepika is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next Padmavati. She will also be seen in her first Hollywood film, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, in January, alongside Vin Diesel.