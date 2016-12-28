Do Looks are latest success mantra?

When you look good, you feel good.

When you feel good, you look even better.

And then you can do ANYTHING!

In other words, when you feel beautiful, you are beautiful! A good appearance shows that you respect yourself. All women deserve to be appreciated, respected, and admired. When a woman improves her appearance, an amazing thing happens. People begin to pay attention to her, listen to her, seek her company, and ask her opinion. She becomes more confident, and this makes her look even better! As her confidence grows, so does the respect she receives – at work, at home, everywhere. As her insecurity falls away, she becomes more daring, self-assured, and courageous; she feels she can do anything.

Confidence encourages

Good-looking people are naturally more confident than less attractive people, not because they are simply more attractive, but because we as a society have empowered them to be more confident since they were young. Their confidence encourages them to achieve in their personal and professional life.

Psychologist Dr Vandana Prakash explains this factor, “There are certain laws of attraction that work in every place, be it relationship, job or career. Both the sexes get attracted to good looks, regardless of the gender of the person. A good-looking person from childhood gets positively reinforced and tends to get more love, warmth and importance. Such children grow up as more confident not only for their good looks but also ability. The ability may or may not be actually present, but the person perceives it regardless. Such persons exhibit self-assurance and poise self-assurance which is perceived by others as competence. Hence, such persons tend to be rated higher than his/her natural abilities.”

Combination of beauty and brain

The latest trends show that success today is an intelligent combination of beauty and brain. A lot of us laid so much emphasis on outer beauty, on the colour of skin, the hair, features, etc, while we don’t appreciate the beauty within. True, it is great to look good. It raises your confidence level, and makes you feel better about yourself. But how good do you really need to look for this?

Have you ever met a person who is neither stunningly beautiful nor drop-dead gorgeous, yet through their confident manner and sparkling personality they come across far more attractive than what they really are.

This is where good grooming can give a person that extra boost, since self-confidence increases when you are assured of the fact that you are looking the best you possibly can, and that every obstacle and chip has been polished away and you can show the world that you have enough self esteem to take your personal grooming and looks as important.

Look Matters, Personality matters

Remember, no matter how good you look, there will always be someone better looking. But your nature, your characteristics, your quirks and your personality these, not your face, are what make you the special person you are. Good looks can only take you so far. A man may be incredibly handsome, but if he doesn’t have good manners, and if he doesn’t know how to make a woman feel special, he is not going to keep you very happy, and the same goes for women. All that really matters are the nature and personality of a person. Beauty will not last forever, but attitude will. So what you lack in beauty, make up for in attitude, and you’re going to do just fine.

“Although work environment requires competence above good looks most often it does not happen. A person less attractive but more competent may have to struggle for recognition and fame. Such persons have to invest themselves doubly for the desired achievements. Despite being more able, capable and skilled the toil often embitters the person, giving rise to jealousy and resentment. These unfortunate circumstances lead to tense work environment and reduced efficiency,” avers Vandana.

It’s a whole package

Good looks are everything in today’s time and age. They surely open a lot of doors for you, in personal as well as your professional life. Whether it is looking for a suitable match or finding the right job, good looks matter. “Looks matter, but what counts more is overall personality, behaviour, dress sense, the way you speak, and associate with people matters equally,” says personality expert Medha Kumar. “It’s just not about being intelligent anymore, it’s a whole package. We all like good gifts wrapped properly. Looking good is as important as delivering work.” She sums up.

One can’t really deny the power of beauty when it comes to choosing a life partner. It is also evident that looks and success have been old friends. It’s easier for a good-looking man or woman to walk through the impediments of life than by the comparatively less gifted. After all as John Keats famous verse says,” A thing of beauty is a joy forever.