Father tries to rape 14 year old daughter; she beats him to death!

Since the New Year 2017 has rung in, sexual assaults against women seem to have come along in abundance. The first night of the 2017 saw a mass molestation by men in group on MG Road of Bengaluru. Within the first three days of this year, at least 4 such cases have been reported on mainstream media.

In yet again a horrifying incident, a 14-year-old girl was raped by none other than his own father. The girl was at her home with his 45-year-old father who happens to be a teacher in Bareilly, UP on 3rd January. While the girl’s mother was out of station, father allegedly tried to rape his daughter. The girl, while resisting the assault beat her father with sticks to death.

Girl called her mother up and subsequently police was informed too. Police took the girl to the police station wherein she has been detained and the father’s body is undergoing post-mortem. What exactly happened in the house will only be revealed after the investigation is complete.