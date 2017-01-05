Why Women Don’t Speak Up On Sexual Harassment?

Not just Bengaluru’s New Year incidence, sexual harassment cases usually go unregistered and there are many reasons to it.

Bengaluru, also referred as Silicon Valley of India, witnessed a shocking incident of mass sexual harassment of women on the streets of city on the New Years’ eve. The irony is not just women were molested publically but the whole episode went unreported to police, not a single complain was registered. This is not the first time when a case of sexual harassment has gone unreported; a victim is so scared of the aftermath that she doesn’t speak up. And this only results in such incidents growing by leaps and bounds in society.

A new study conducted by the Indian National Bar Association (INBA) found that 37.8% of their participants reported having been sexually harassed at their workplace. The study also found that almost 69% of the victims never complain or report sexual harassment citing a plethora of reasons ranging from fear of social stigma to a lack of confidence in the recourse system.

Lets us find the reasons that hold back victim’s voice:

Attitude Of Police: Even if a girl muster courage to register complain with police, she is discouraged to do so by officials due to various vested interest. They are so traumatised about the aftermath of lodging an FIR that they find it better or ‘safe’ to stay silent over the matter.

Social Stigma: ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ is what that discourages a victim in seeking justice. What friends or colleagues will say, how family is going to react is what that resonates in the mind of a victim. Until we get over ‘Log Kya Kahenge’ syndrome nothing will work in bringing the change.

Weak System: Our judiciary system works in a way that a girl is required to prove herself a victim than a boy proving not guilty of offense. Also the entire process of justice is so lengthy and slow that it takes years for a case to get justice. And all these year an accuse roams around freely on bail.

The Repercussions: Sometimes a raised voice or step in pursuit of justice is hushed by doing more severe damage to the victim. Acid attack cases have only escalated in recent past and it is due to the lackadaisical attitude of our judicial system.

Career And Financial Need: Sexual harassment at work place most of the time go unreported because the victim is afraid of losing job and damage it might do to the career. Financial need is another reason among many, not raising voice against the assault.