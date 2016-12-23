Bollywood and scandals: When Zeenat Aman was thrashed badly

Bollywood has a darker side too. Through the years, Bollywood has seen some really shocking scandals. While some were not openly brought before public, some became the talk of the town. One of these scandals was when actress Zeenat Aman was beaten by boyfriend Sanjay Khan in front of many people.

Back in the year 1980, a magazine posted everything about this day when Zeenat was abused by Sanjay Khan. At that time, Sanjay was married to Zarine Khan but he fell in love with Zeenat on the sets of Abdullah in Jaisalmer.

It was one evening when Zeenat got a call from Sanjay and he asked her for some dates to re-shoot some parts of a song from the movie Abdullah. Sanjay asked her to come for the shoot in Jaisalmer. However, Zeenat told him that she had given her dates to BR Chopra and Tony-Tito. In return, Sanjay told her that she is having an affair with Chopra and many other men. Zeenat took BR Chopra’s permission and left.

Zeenat went to Sanjay’s house and there she was told that Sanjay is out for a party at Taj Hotel. She asked a steward to go and call Sanjay from the party as she didn’t want to enter the party. However, the host there insisted her to come and join. As soon as she entered, Sanjay asked her why she was there. She asked him to come and talk privately about the shooting dates as she had to head back to Lonavala. Now read this article to know what happened next on that day:

“Sanjay followed by Zeenat walked into the adjoining room (which had a connecting door). And it was there that he let loose his animal wrath. He did not give Zeenat a second to speak. He exhausted the vocabulary of smut on her. He used the most vulgar of abuse, called her a whore, a bitch. Accused her of sleeping (to put it mildly) with his brother Feroz Khan amongst several other men. If he had just slapped her hard a few times, one could have excused him. But what followed was one of the most brutal bash-ups any hotel staff could have witnessed. He hit her. She fell he lifted her by her hair and hit her again. And again and again. One could only hear her wails. Flory (her hairdresser) fought her way through the barrier of guests and entered the adjoining room. Sanjay lifted her by the neck and flung her out. Flory became hysterical and ran out crying. He was a man who had lost his mind. An uncontrollable bull. A maniac run amuck. And it was then that Zarine entered. Did she try to stop her husband? Oh no — she joined the slaughter shouting: “Give the bitch what she deserves.” She lashed out at Zeenat with her loaded handbag, while Parmeshwar was reported to be sneering and enjoying the whole show.

It was the steward who helped Zeenat out of the door, profusely apologising shocked out of her mind. Her face was swollen with the thrashing; her hair in a mess, for he had lifted her off the ground by it each time he bashed her; her nose was streaming with blood. Not one of the guests even tried to help her. And it was days later that Parmeshwar was reported to have said: “How could any of us have intervened when he an was behaving like a maniac?” The steward finally escorted her down to the car, through the lobby, with blood and tears streaming down her face.

Zeenat was in bed for eight days after this gory incident, with a doctor and a day and night nurse in attendance continuously. She was in an extreme state of shock and had to be injected with anti-depressants, three times a day.

Zeenat did not report this indecent to the police, because she did not want to. Her love for him refused to accept what had happened. She was still willing to forgive him. Even days after the incident, she tried her best to protect him, by saying, “Yes, we did have a fight, but he did not bash me black and blue.” But her face was proof enough for us.”

Zeenat never filed a case against him and continued to defend him even after the incident. She apparently told the writer of the article, “I love this man. Don’t you understand? I will back his every move and I will make him a king one day.” She also made a shocking revelation about being married to Khan, and said, “Yes, I was married to Abbas (Sanjay). I believed in the sanctity of my marriage. And all the time I was married to him, I have served him as a dutiful wife!”