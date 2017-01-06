Happy Birthday Diljit Dosanjh! 6 Reasons Why We Love Him!

Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi heartthrob and now a national buzz, turns 33 today. The face of Punjabi film and music industry paved his way to Bollywood with a splendid role in Shahid Kareena starrer Udta Punjab. This year, he is all set to rule the silver screen opposite Anushka Sharma in Phillaur. Singing is his major genre and he has given innumerous blockbuster songs. His massive craze is such, no parties and weddings are complete without his songs being played and grooved upon. In Udta Punjab too, he lent his voice to croon the soulful song, ‘Ikk Kudi’. And now, he will also be seen as a judge on a singing reality show on national television.

Here we bring 6 reasons that prove he is a goddamn a beautiful soul!

His Humbleness: Rare do we see superstars who are even close to being grounded. But this man, who rules the massive population of Northern India, is a sheer example of humbleness. Even after he has become a national sensation, he is still as modest as he was in his earlier life. This is quite evident in his interviews and social media too.

He never tries to shy away from revealing the real self and fake around. While standing next to Kareena Kapoor during the promotions of Udta Punjab in which he romanced her, his confessions melted our hearts. “To even get a picture clicked with her was a dream”. It is his this humbleness which him makes stand apart.

He loves his native language: He is an inspiration for those who struggle to speak fluent English. A hardcore Punjabi, Diljit gave us goals when he replied in Punjabi and Hindi when media asked him questions in English. It is his talent that applauds for him. Not knowing English never let him feel inferior.

Singing Skills: Be it a super slow romantic song (Ikk Kudi) or a fast-beat pumped up song (Lakk 28), this versatile singer nails every genre with swag.

Bhangra Moves: Not just a great actor and a singer, he indeed is a powerhouse of dancing. Can’t believe? Just watch his music videos like Radio, 5 Taara, etc; and you will envy him for all right reasons.

He Stays In Touch With His Fans: As a superstar, he utilizes social media in the most apt way. He, who has fans all across the globe keeps retweeting the fans’ tweets and frequently shares their instagram posts. He even personally replies to few of them. As a fan, it indeed is an inexpressible feeling.

He loves his culture: Last but not the least! Infact, the most significant one. Dosanjh who hails from a village in Jalandhar, Punjab called as Dosanjh Kalan has a major respect for his native village and culture. In an interview, he once confessed that as he aspired to enter Bollywood, he often felt that his turban might stop directors to cast him in the films. But it was his turban that landed him the role in Udta Punjab. And he is so proud of it.

Well, we love you Diljit! And a very Happy Birthday.