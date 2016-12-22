Here’s why you must treat yourself with Dangal!

The Aamir Khan starrer real life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dangal is all set to slay the screens tomorrow. Aamir, who doesn’t believe in quantity of films but in the quality, deliver only one film in a year or two. His last film, PK was a massive hit which released 2 years back in December. As he comes up with totally different avtaar and storyline for his films, Dangal too is being anticipated with high hopes.

However, trailers and a few songs of the film are out and they are undeniably breathtaking. But as the release comes on its verge, here we tell you why Dangal is a must watch film.

– The Splendid Story: Based on the real life story of Haryana based wrestler-coach Mahavir Phogat, it is a wrestling drama that leaves you stunned with inside picture of women wrestling in India and with an apt dose of inspiration. Phogat coaches his own daughters to become wrestlers and makes them successful international sportspersons. Haryana is counted among the most left out states when it comes to women rights and gender equality. Mahavir Singh’s daughter, Geeta and Babita even shared their powerful story in an episode of 3rd season of Satyamev Jayate.

– Aamir Khan: Just his name is enough to affirm that the film is just can’t be missed. Looking at the kind of pictures he has previously done, no one can deny the fact that he delivers the best Indian films. Also the immense effort he puts in, leaves the audiences mesmerised as they see him perform on-screen. For Dangal too, he turned his fit body physique into a heavy one by gaining a lot of weight.

– Filmmaker: The film is being directed by critically acclaimed actor Nitesh Tiwari. He has earlier directed masterpieces like Chillar party and Bhoothnath returns. As he returns with a powerful real life story with a power-punched star cast; the result has to be an astounding one.

– Authenticity: With the trailers that are already out, it is very much clear that the filmmakers have kept the story authentic to its core by focusing on even minutest details. In the run for commercial success, many filmmakers often end up altering the real life essence of the story.

Moreover, the year 2016 has been quite an disappointing year in terms of films, as a lot of promising movies deceived us leaving us frowned. But as the year ends, do justice with yourself and treat yourself with an enthralling experience.