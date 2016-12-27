Delhi becomes the most well-read city of the year for the 4th time!

Here is a yet another reason for Delhities to rejoice! The city of bibliophiles, Delhi has yet again achieved the position of the most well read city for the fourth consecutive time as per a survey on reading trends conducted by Amazon India. Bengaluru and Mumbai got the second and third position respectively.

According to the Annual Reading Trends Report, 2016 which was conducted by Amazon.in, Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl was the highest selling book of the year followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. New entrants in the top 20 cities list in this year were Karnal, Patna and Vadodara.

While in English category, Norman Lewis’ Word Power Made Easy and Robin Sharma’s ‘Who will cry when you die?’ emerged as the 3rd and 4th highest selling book respectively. “We at Amazon.in are truly committed to helping our customers enjoy their passion for reading by offering them a wide selection with unique choices across languages, genres and authors,” Noor Patel, director category Management, Amazon India, said.