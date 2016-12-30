16 celebrities Indian entertainment industry has lost in the year 2016

Life and death are not in the hands of people and it’s a truth we all have to accept. The year 2016 was a heart breaking year for the entertainment industry as it suffered lot of permanent losses with the demise of some exceptionally talented people. Here are the 16 famous celebrities who departed from this world in the year 2016.

Sulabha Deshpande

Sulabha Deshpande, one of the finest actors of Indian theatre and cinema, passed away at her Mumbai residence on 4 June 2016 after a prolonged illness. The veteran actor, considered to be one of the pioneers of the experimental theatre movement that swept Bombay in the 1970s, was 79.

Razzak khan

Noted actor and veteran comedian Razzak Khan ,who is popularly noted for his comic roles in the films like Hello Brother , Baadshah, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare and many more passed away on 1 June 2016 following a massive heart attack

Rajesh Vivek

Bollywood actor Rajesh Vivek, mainly known for his roles in superhits like ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Swades’, died due to a heart attack in Hyderabad on 14 January 2016 . He was 66.

Suresh chatwal

Veteran film and television actor, who was seen on popular show ” FIR “, has passed away after prolonged illness on 28 May 2016

5. J.Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa Jayaram, commonly referred as Amma, died on December 5, 2016, at the age of 68 after 75-day battle at the hospital. she was one of India’s most powerful politician and former actress .

Pratyusha Banerjee

‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Pratyusha Banerjee was found hanging in her apartment on April 1,2016. The death of one of the most popular TV actress left the nation in a shock.

Rajjat Barjatya

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s cousin Rajjat passed away here after long battle with cancer on 29 july ,2016 leaving the industry mourned.

Mubarak Begum

Legendary Bollywood playback singer and ghazal maestro Mubarak Begum Shaikh passed away after a long illness at her residence on July 18,2016.

Jishnu Raghavan

Malayalam actor Jishnu Raghavan passed away at the age of 35 after prolonged battle with cancer. Jishnu passed away on March 25,2016 .Jishnu was battling throat and lung cancer for quite some time.

Kalabhavan Mani

Kalabhavan Mani, a popular Malayalam actor, died at a hospital in Kochi on March 6 ,2016 He has starred in over 200 films, including Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films

Nirosha

Nirosha, who had been working with Gemini Music TV, hanged herself with a shawl on 16 March,2016 due to love failure and this news broke the hearts of many in Andhra Pradesh.

Ustad Rashid khan

Veteran Hindustani classical vocalist Ustad Abdul Rashid Khan passed away in Kolkata on 18 feb 2016 due to old age problems, He was 107.

Sai Prashanth

Popular Tamil TV actor Sai Prashanth committed suicide at his residence in Chennai, on 13 March 2016

Prashanth is said to have mixed poison in his drink and consumed it , leading to his death. He was 30.

Rajesh Pillai

Malayalam film director Rajesh Pillai passed away on 27 February 2016 at PVS hospital in Kochi. He was 41. He was known for path-breaking Malayalam films such as “Traffic” and “Mili”

Kalpana Ranjani

Noted Malayalam film actress Kalpana Ranjani, known as Kalpana, died in Hyderabad on January 25,2016 due to heart attack. She was 51. Kalpana, who had acted in 300-odd films in South Indian languages, had won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in a Malayalam film in 2012.

VD Rajjapan

VD. Rajappan died on March 24, 2016 at KIMS Hospital, Kottayam. Cardiac arrest was the cause of death. Mainly portraying comedian roles ,he has acted in more than 50 films in Malayalam. He is considered as the godfather of parody songs in Malayalam.