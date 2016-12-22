Christmas Parties In Delhi To Not Miss!

The merriest occasion of the year is here, yes we are talking about Christmas! The festival which is synonymous to fairy lights, christmas trees, winter breeze, wine, plum cakes and company of your friends. This year capital is going to be flooded with christmas parties and it might be a little difficult to choose the best. We bring the list of best ones happening in town!

Christmas in Wonderland -TabulaBeach Cafe

The tropical themed cafe will transform into a pretty Alice in the Wonderland theme. The person wearing the ugliest sweater will get a drink on the house along with surprise gifts. Also, there will be themed drinks and a slew of games.

Date: Saturday, 24th Dec

Time: 8PM – 1AM

Yule Ball -Bandstand

Death Of The Author and Bandstand have collaborated to host a one of a kind Christmas Eve celebration. People can expect whacky decorations, Harry Potter themed drinks and food menu. There will also be a Harry Potter pub quiz and costume party.

Date: Saturday, 24th December

Time: 7 PM – 1 AM

Entry is free

Christmas Party Under the Sky – Capsule

Capsule at Hauz Khas Village is organising one of its kind party. The ambience of the rooftop will be decked up with a glowing christmas tree, and will be full of European walkways. So enjoy yourself up with wine and make the Christmas special.

Date: Saturday, 24th Dec

Time: 7 PM Onwards

Entry fee: Rs 4,500 per couple

Jingle Jam Party’16 – Odd Even Club

To ensure you have an awesome Christmas eve, Odd Even Club will be providing you with neon props and snow sprays to play around with. There will also be a Champagne shower and many more DJs will make you groove to their beats.

Date: Sunday, 25th Jan

Time: 1 PM Onwards

Entry fee: Rs 500 onwards

Christmas Eve Celebration – Zerruco

Zerruco, the swanky eatery is welcoming Zulfi Syed and Apernit singh to make you relax and have a peaceful christmas.

Date: Saturday, 24th Dec

Time: 8 PM Onwards

White Christmas XXXtravaganza – Kitty Su

Kitty Su is coming up with an amazing event, White Christmas XXXtravaganza. Making christmas joyous and unforgettable, there will be EDM beats, hip hop, trap and much more.

Date: Saturday, 25th Dec

Time: 10 PM – 1AM

The Big Red Christmas Party – TeddyBoy

Slip in your favourite dress and head over to the lively event happening at TeddyBoy. Celebrating in the colour of christmas, the eatery is hosting The Big Red Christmas Party and the best three red dress will get amazing prizes.

Date: Saturday, 24th Dec

Time: 9PM – 12AM

The Biggest Christmas Party – Cafe Dalal Street

The party will have the best DJ lineup ever. They’ll also be pouring a champagne shower, so head Cafe Dalal Street for all the christmas feels under one roof!

Date: Saturday, 24th Dec

Time: 9PM Onwards