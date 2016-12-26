Enjoy a romantic New Year’s Eve

The best way to plan a romantic New Year’s Eve is to ask your partner what he or she has always wanted to do to ring in the New Year, and then arrange a dream-come-true night out. Set a budget for your romantic new year’s eve. Having an idea of how much you can spend will tell you what is and is not possible for this special evening.

Think about mutual interests. This is a good starting point. Whatever you do should be special and should stand out when compared with other nights the two of you spend together. But that doesn’t mean your activities have to be completely unfamiliar. Think about ways that you can put a special, memorable twist on an activity you both enjoy or an activity related to one of your favourite pastimes as a couple.

Select the theme

Make a list of all the things that your partner likes. If your partner likes loud things, then make the evening expressive and loud. If your partner likes it simple, then keep the settings simple. Think about what would make your partner remember all the good things in your relationship, and select the theme of the evening keeping that in mind.

To mark a romantic new year’s eve in grand fashion, travelling is definitely an option to consider. A journey automatically creates special energy and a sense that this night will not be like other nights. You can find a romantic destination in which to do so. From secluded bed-and-breakfasts to bustling metropolises or snowy winter resorts, explore your options. You may decide on a relaxing massage and may be trying a little bit of dancing; all the hotels will have music and a band. Even if you can’t dance try it if it is something your partner enjoys.

Back at the room have some special gift for your partner, and also have some nice quiet music playing. It doesn’t have to be anything expensive, but a small gift is definitely a romantic gesture and then has a candle light dinner.

Decorate the surroundings

Choose your place wisely. You don’t want a noisy place that will upset the theme for the night. Neither will you want a place with poor atmosphere that will upset your evening. If you wish to have a more intimate atmosphere, the best place is always home where you can prepare and decorate the surroundings to get ready for the romantic evening.

New Year’s Eve is the perfect excuse to indulge in a romantic dinner, so be sure to make reservations well in advance. Don’t make the assumption that you have to go to a ‘fancy’ place either And if you just want to spend the eve at your place then either you can order food from the restaurant or could be prepared at home. Certain food can more easily invoke romance. Think about the dishes the two of you like and how they can be more interactive, and get to cooking. No need to go traditional with the food. All that matters is that you enjoy the food as well as the company.

Light candles and turn the lights down. This will make the mood highly romantic.

Have your own fireworks display. Get creative, and spell out both your initials in sparklers in front of a ‘big finale’ display to make the night extra memorable.

Share your secret wishes

Make a mix tape of all the lovely songs you enjoyed together and just play them in the background. It’ll be lovely. Share your secret wishes for the New Year with your spouse. When the clock strikes midnight, hand each other pieces of paper with the hopes you have for your life together. To prevent interruptions, it is a good idea to unplug the phone or turn the ringer off.

Wear sexy dress

Dress according to your partner’s choice. It’s his day. You are trying to make him feel special. So pick out the attire that your partner thinks looks best on you. Don’t worry too much about your look if you aren’t satisfied with it. Your partner will be so mesmerise that they’ll only get enough time to melt into your arms and stare into your eyes. Even if you’re not planning to go anywhere on New Year’s Eve, don’t deny yourself the pleasure of wear something sparkly or a little bit sexy. Whether it’s a sparkly eye shadow or a silky flimsy dress, your guy will definitely notice and appreciate the extra effort.

Sometimes, just hanging out and just going with the flow is the best way to spend a romantic New Year eve. Let everything be spontaneous and see where it gets you. Feel romantic and share the feeling with your partner to welcome the new year of your life.