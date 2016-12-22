Christmas Desserts To Drool Over

Desserts are an essential part of eating and celebrating Christmas.It is

the time for a wide range of festive treats. Chef Pankaj Bhadouria quit

her job as a school teacher to participate in the First Season of Master Chef in 2010 which she went on to win. Apart from the Culinary Academy which she runs in Lucknow, she has hosted several shows and currently hosts ‘Health in 100’, which airs on Living Foodz.Here, the Master Chef shares special recipes for Christmas desserts.

Red Velvet lava cake

Ingredients:

• 8 tbsp unsalted butter

• 50 gms white chocolate

• 1 cup sugar

• 2 large eggs

• 2 large egg yolks

• 1 tbsp red liquid food colouring

• 2 tbsp natural unsweetened cocoa powder

• 6 tbsp all-purpose flour

• Sugar, for dusting

Method:

• Preheat oven at 180 degrees C

• Grease 4 Ramekins with butter and flour

• Melt the butter and white chocolate in the top of a double boiler, stirring

until smooth.

• When completely melted, stir in the sugar

• Lightly whisk the eggs and egg yolks in a large bowl

• Stir in the red food coloring and melted chocolate mixture

• Whisk the cocoa and flour in a small bowl to combine

• Add to the batter and stir until just combined

• Divide the batter evenly among the ramekins

• Place the ramekins on a baking dish and bake for 8-10 minutes or until the

sides of the cake is set but the centre is still soft.

• Let the cakes rest for 2 minutes and serve immediately, dusted with sugar

Rich Fruit Cake

Ingredients:

• 150g Flour

• 125g Sugar

• 125g Butter

• 2 Eggs

• 10g Raisins

• 10g Raisins

• 10g Date

• 5 gms tooti frooti

• 10g Glazed Cherries

• Apple Juice to soak – 1 cup

• ½ tsp Baking powder

• 1tsp Vanilla essence

For the Spice Powder:

• Cinnamon

• Nutmeg

• 2 Cardamom

For the caramel :

• Sugar – 100 gms

• Water

Method:

• Soak the raisins in apple juice overnight

• In a bowl, mix refined flour with baking powder and the 3 spice powder

• Beat together the sugar and butter till creamy and pale

• Add eggs one at a time beating them continuously

• Make caramel sauce and add to the egg mix

• Add the raisins, tooti frooti, etc. to flour mix

• With a light hand, fold in the flour mixture with egg mixture

• Grease a cake loaf tin and line it with butter paper

• Pour this mixture in the loaf tin and bake in a preheated oven at 200 degree C for 10 minutes and then at 180 degree C for 40 mins or till a skewer, when inserted, comes out clear

• Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for 10 minutes and then remove from the pan and allow to cool for 2 hours

• Garnish with icing sugar. Slice and Serve.

Gingerbread Linzer Cookies

Ingredients:

• 1 cup All-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup Brown Sugar

• 11/3 tsp Ginger Powder

• 1/3 tbsp Cinnamon Powder

• 1/4 tsp Baking Soda

• 1/4 tsp Ground Cloves

• 1/4 tsp Salt

• 1/8 tsp Black Pepper (finely ground)

• 4 tbsp Butter, cut into pieces

• 2 tsp Milk

Method:

• Combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, pepper, salt, and baking soda in a bowl

• Scatter butter pieces over flour mixture and mix till mixture is sandy and resembles fine meal

• Add milk and process until dough is evenly moistened and forms soft mass.

• Divide dough in half and roll into ¼ inch thickness between two large sheets of parchment paper. Place in refrigerator at least two hours.

• Preheat the oven to 180c

• Cut the rolled chilled dough with cookie cutters of the desired shape.

• Place on prepared baking sheets spacing cookies 1 inch apart.

• Bake for about 12 to 15 minutes, depending on the size of your cookies.

• Cool the cookies before taking them off the parchment paper.

• Decorate with royal icing, sprinkles or chocolate balls.