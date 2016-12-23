Christmas Special:- Easy To Make Xmas Snacks!

If Xmas Cakes and puddings haven’t whetted your appetite and the foodies with a sweet tooth are still craving for more here’s what they can indulge in and not feel guilty!

Easy to make, these slices are a tea time treat and a great lunchbox snack for children.



BESAN SLICE :

INGREDIENTS:

Besan ( Gram Flour ) – 1 Cup

Plain flour – 1 cup

Ghee – 1 Cup Melted

Sugar – 1 Cup

Dessicated Coconut – 1 Cup

Milk Powder ( full cream ) – 1 Cup

Pistachios / Almonds – 8 to 10 blanched and cut in thin strips

METHOD :

1. Heat Ghee in a Kadhai

2. Add Besan and plain flour and roast for 10 to 15 min till light brown .

(Please note that the flours should be roasted well and should not remain raw).

3. Cool for 10 minutes .

4. Add Sugar, Coconut and Milk Powder and Mix.

5. Pour on a greased tray and put the tray in the fridge for 10 min to set but don’t keep too long as it will become too hard.

6. Remove from fridge and cut slices.

7. Sprinkle sliced Pistachios /Almonds on top

LATTICE CREAM SLICE

INGREDIENTS :

Lattice Biscuit – 2 Packets

Butter – 250 gms

Philadelphia Cream Cheese -250 gms

Sugar – ¾ cup

Vanilla Essence – 1 tsp

Lemon Juice – 2 tbsps

Gelatine – 2 tsps gelatine ( Dissolved in 2 tbsps boiling water)

METHOD FOR MIDDLE FILLING :

1. Blend Cream Cheese and Butter overnight. ( If hard defrost in Microwave)

2. When soft, add sugar, vanilla essence, lemon juice and blend till its of a smooth consistency like whipped butter .

3. When mixed well and not lumpy add gelatine and blend again for 30 seconds.

FINAL PRODUCT OF SLICE :

1. Line a Lamington tray with foil .

2. Put the glazed side of the Lattice Biscuit on tray – flat side facing ie unglazed.

3. Pour cream cheese mixture on biscuits

4. Cover with the other packet of biscuit with the glazed side of biscuit on top

5. Put it in the fridge and set it.

6. Cut the biscuit in half