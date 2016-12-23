Christmas Special:- Easy To Make Xmas Snacks!

If Xmas Cakes and puddings haven’t whetted your appetite and the foodies with a sweet tooth are still craving for more here’s what they can indulge in and not feel guilty!
Easy to make, these slices are a tea time treat and a great lunchbox snack for children.
BESAN SLICE :
INGREDIENTS:
Besan ( Gram Flour ) – 1 Cup
Plain flour – 1 cup
Ghee – 1 Cup Melted
Sugar – 1 Cup
Dessicated Coconut – 1 Cup
Milk Powder ( full cream ) – 1 Cup
Pistachios / Almonds – 8 to 10 blanched and cut in thin strips
METHOD :
1. Heat Ghee in a Kadhai
2. Add Besan and plain flour and roast for 10 to 15 min till light brown .
(Please note that the flours should be roasted well and should not remain raw).
3. Cool for 10 minutes .
4. Add Sugar, Coconut and Milk Powder and Mix.
5. Pour on a greased tray and put the tray in the fridge for 10 min to set but don’t keep too long as it will become too hard.
6. Remove from fridge and cut slices.
7. Sprinkle sliced Pistachios /Almonds on top
LATTICE CREAM SLICE
INGREDIENTS :
Lattice Biscuit – 2 Packets
Butter – 250 gms
Philadelphia Cream Cheese -250 gms
Sugar – ¾ cup
Vanilla Essence – 1 tsp
Lemon Juice – 2 tbsps
Gelatine – 2 tsps gelatine ( Dissolved in 2 tbsps boiling water)
METHOD FOR MIDDLE FILLING :
1. Blend Cream Cheese and Butter overnight. ( If hard defrost in Microwave)
2. When soft, add sugar, vanilla essence, lemon juice and blend till its of a smooth consistency like whipped butter .
3. When mixed well and not lumpy add gelatine and blend again for 30 seconds.
FINAL PRODUCT OF SLICE :
1. Line a Lamington tray with foil .
2. Put the glazed side of the Lattice Biscuit on tray – flat side facing ie unglazed.
3. Pour cream cheese mixture on biscuits
4. Cover with the other packet of biscuit with the glazed side of biscuit on top
5. Put it in the fridge and set it.
6. Cut the biscuit in half