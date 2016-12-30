Healthy Snacks & Desserts for New Year’s Eve
Festive occasions are for spending time with family and friends. Engage in interesting conversations, relax and eat mindfully. See the old year out with healthy snacks and yummy desserts by two top chefs—Vicky Ratnani and Pankaj Bhadouria ( hosts of Vickypedia & Health in 100) on Living Foodz
Waffle Burger
Serves: 2
Cooking Time: 30 Min
Prep Time: 25 Min
FOR WAFFLES:
- 3 tbsp
- Refined flour¼ tsp
- baking powder¼ tsp
- mixed herbs
- ½ cup buttermilk
- Salt to taste
- Butter for brushing
FOR CUTLETS:
1 cup potatoes
boiled1 cup beetroots
grated1 cup carrots
grated1 tsp
mixed herbs 1 cup broken wheat
1 tsp parmesan cheese powder
½ tsp ginger
Chopped ½ tsp garlic
Chopped ½ tsp
Black pepper powder 1 tsp
parsley, chopped
1 tsp red chilli powder
Salt to taste
Water as required
1 tbsp Olive oil
FOR THE DRESSING:
- 1 tbsp tomato sauce
- 1 tbsp mayonnaise
FOR FILLING:
1-2 lettuce leaves
3-4 jalapenos
1 slice cheese
½ tbsp Chives, chopped
FOR GARNISH:
- Mayonnaise sauce
- Crunchy wafers
- Chives, chopped
PREPARATION
- For the waffle batter, mix refined flour with buttermilk, mixed herbs, salt, and baking powder
- Soak broken wheat in boiled water for some time and then microwave for 2 minutes. Set aside
- Brush butter on the waffle maker plate and pour the batter and toast till done
- For the cutlets, mix boiled and mashed potatoes, grated beetroots, grated carrots, mixed herbs, soaked broken wheat, parmesan cheese powder, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, black pepper powder, chopped parsley, red chilli powder, and salt. Make roundels and flatten it with your hands
- Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the cutlets
- Make a dressing by mixing mayonnaise, tomato sauce
- Cut the waffles in a size bigger than the cutlet; on one waffle place the lettuce leaf, cutlet, chopped jalapenos, cheese slice, dressing, and chopped chives and cover it with another waffle
- Garnish the waffle burger with mayonnaise sauce and chopped chives and serve with crunchy wafers
Healthy Salad Rolls
Serves : 4
Cooking Time: 10 Min
Prep Time: 15 Min
INGREDIENTS
- Hot water as required
- 250 gm vermicelli
- ½ radish, julienned
- ½ carrot, julienned
- ½ cucumber, julienned
- 4 iceberg lettuce leaves
- A few iceberg lettuce leaves
- Chopped¼ red bell pepper julienned
- 1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce
- A few coriander leaves chopped
- 1 bird’s eye chilli, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves
- Salt to taste
- 1 tbsp fish sauce
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp sugar
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 4 rice papers
- Water as required
- A few chives
- A few mint leaves
FOR GARNISH:
A few chives
PREPARATION
- Soak vermicelli in hot water for five minutes
- Strain and add sweet chilli sauce, chopped coriander leaves and mix well
- For the dip, add bird’s eye chilli to a bowl, along with chopped garlic, salt, fish sauce, soya sauce, lemon juice, sugar, vegetable oil and mix well
- For the rolls, dip the rice paper sheets in water for 30 seconds
- Remove and place the iceberg lettuce leaves, shredded iceberg lettuce, vermicelli mixture, julienned vegetables, chives, mint leaves on them and roll them
- Garnish the rolls with chive and serve with the prepared dip.
( Recipes by Vicky Ratnani)
Coffee Truffle
- 1 tbsp coffee powder (mixed in 10 ml of warm water)
- 1/2 cup fresh cream
- 1 cup chopped white chocolate
- 1 cup dark chocolate cubes
Method:
- Heat the fresh cream in a broad non-stick pan and cook on a slow flame for 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring continuously.
- Remove from the flame, add the white chocolate and coffee concoction and mix very well to get a smooth sauce
- Transfer into a bowl, cool slightly and refrigerate for 30 minutes
- Scoop the mixture with a melon scooper or spoon
- Melt the dark chocolate in a double boiler or microwave
- Cool till about room temperature. It should still be at liquid consistence
- Dip each scooped ball into the melted chocolate. Drain the excess off
- Refrigerate the chocolate truffles for 30 minutes
- Garnish with white chocolate stripes
- Serve or store refrigerated in an air-tight container