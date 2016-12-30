Healthy Snacks & Desserts for New Year’s Eve

Festive occasions are for spending time with family and friends. Engage in interesting conversations, relax and eat mindfully. See the old year out with healthy snacks and yummy desserts by two top chefs—Vicky Ratnani and Pankaj Bhadouria ( hosts of Vickypedia & Health in 100) on Living Foodz

Waffle Burger

Serves: 2

Cooking Time: 30 Min

Prep Time: 25 Min

FOR WAFFLES:

3 tbsp

Refined flour¼ tsp

baking powder¼ tsp

mixed herbs

½ cup buttermilk

Salt to taste

Butter for brushing

FOR CUTLETS:

1 cup potatoes

boiled1 cup beetroots

grated1 cup carrots

grated1 tsp

mixed herbs 1 cup broken wheat

1 tsp parmesan cheese powder

½ tsp ginger

Chopped ½ tsp garlic

Chopped ½ tsp

Black pepper powder 1 tsp

parsley, chopped

1 tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

Water as required

1 tbsp Olive oil

FOR THE DRESSING:

1 tbsp tomato sauce

1 tbsp mayonnaise

FOR FILLING:

1-2 lettuce leaves

3-4 jalapenos

1 slice cheese

½ tbsp Chives, chopped

FOR GARNISH:

Mayonnaise sauce

Crunchy wafers

Chives, chopped

PREPARATION

For the waffle batter, mix refined flour with buttermilk, mixed herbs, salt, and baking powder

Soak broken wheat in boiled water for some time and then microwave for 2 minutes. Set aside

Brush butter on the waffle maker plate and pour the batter and toast till done

For the cutlets, mix boiled and mashed potatoes, grated beetroots, grated carrots, mixed herbs, soaked broken wheat, parmesan cheese powder, chopped ginger, chopped garlic, black pepper powder, chopped parsley, red chilli powder, and salt. Make roundels and flatten it with your hands

Heat oil in a pan and shallow fry the cutlets

Make a dressing by mixing mayonnaise, tomato sauce

Cut the waffles in a size bigger than the cutlet; on one waffle place the lettuce leaf, cutlet, chopped jalapenos, cheese slice, dressing, and chopped chives and cover it with another waffle

Garnish the waffle burger with mayonnaise sauce and chopped chives and serve with crunchy wafers

Healthy Salad Rolls

Serves : 4

Cooking Time: 10 Min

Prep Time: 15 Min

INGREDIENTS

Hot water as required

250 gm vermicelli

½ radish, julienned

½ carrot, julienned

½ cucumber, julienned

4 iceberg lettuce leaves

A few iceberg lettuce leaves

Chopped¼ red bell pepper julienned

1 tbsp sweet chilli sauce

A few coriander leaves chopped

1 bird’s eye chilli, chopped

2 garlic cloves

Salt to taste

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

2 tbsp vegetable oil

4 rice papers

Water as required

A few chives

A few mint leaves

FOR GARNISH:

A few chives

PREPARATION

Soak vermicelli in hot water for five minutes

Strain and add sweet chilli sauce, chopped coriander leaves and mix well

For the dip, add bird’s eye chilli to a bowl, along with chopped garlic, salt, fish sauce, soya sauce, lemon juice, sugar, vegetable oil and mix well

For the rolls, dip the rice paper sheets in water for 30 seconds

Remove and place the iceberg lettuce leaves, shredded iceberg lettuce, vermicelli mixture, julienned vegetables, chives, mint leaves on them and roll them

Garnish the rolls with chive and serve with the prepared dip.

( Recipes by Vicky Ratnani)

Coffee Truffle

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coffee powder (mixed in 10 ml of warm water)

1/2 cup fresh cream

1 cup chopped white chocolate

1 cup dark chocolate cubes

Method:

Heat the fresh cream in a broad non-stick pan and cook on a slow flame for 2 to 3 minutes, while stirring continuously.

Remove from the flame, add the white chocolate and coffee concoction and mix very well to get a smooth sauce

Transfer into a bowl, cool slightly and refrigerate for 30 minutes

Scoop the mixture with a melon scooper or spoon

Melt the dark chocolate in a double boiler or microwave

Cool till about room temperature. It should still be at liquid consistence

Dip each scooped ball into the melted chocolate. Drain the excess off

Refrigerate the chocolate truffles for 30 minutes

Garnish with white chocolate stripes

Serve or store refrigerated in an air-tight container