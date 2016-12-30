New Year Celebrations of ancient civilizations

As the November has advanced a bit, the nostalgia can already be felt in the air. Like passengers of time, we are just going towards a new island called 2017. Another year has almost passed and we are to witness yet another celebration. But have we ever thought about the history of New Year? How was it celebrated in the ancient world? What were the beliefs, rituals and rites performed on this day? Let us know about New Year celebration of some notable civilizations of the world:

Mesopotamia

The New Year in Mesopotamia would start in the late March after the vernal equinox, following the first moon. It was believed that the natural world reborn on this day. The event was celebrated in its full glory with some rites and rituals that extended several days. Known as Akitu, the festival was celebrated with full fervor.

Procession of different gods passed through streets with their staunch followers

Various rites and rituals symbolize the gods’ victory

A priest of a high order would slap the ruling king in front of god Marduk after stripping his royal regalia. The priest then dragged the king by his ears.

After the humiliation and physical pain, when king shed the “royal tears” it was considered a divine sign that Marduk was satisfied and extended the king’s rule.

Ancient Rome

The objective behind rituals was that the gods will cleanse the evils and recreate it to welcome the pleasant spring season. Though initially sharing the common date with Babylonians, the later amendments in solar calendar shifted the date to 1st January.

The ruling deity of the month of January is Janus, a deity with two faces in front and the back. The former welcomed the new while the latter looked back at the old. Hence the concept gave birth to welcoming the new (year) while saying adios to the old one

On 1st January the Romans would present divine offerings to Janus and wish for a happy and prosperous new year

Friends and acquaintances would exchange greetings and gifted honey and figs, probably as a symbol of sweet things (in life)

As opposed to the modern world the Romans would work for some part of the New Year’s Day as they believed that passing an ideal day would bring idleness to the rest of the year

Ancient Egypt

The mighty Nile River was the base of ancient Egyptian culture. So their new year started with the annual flood of the river. Censorinus the ancient roman writer of repute writes that the Egyptian New Year started after the reappearance of Sirius in the night sky after a continuous absence of 70 days. Sirius is the brightest star in the sky. This sky phenomenon heralded immediate flood in the Nile River.

The flood was a symbol of annual fertility of the farmlands.

Wepet Rempet was the name given to New Year celebration. It literally means the opening of the year.

The participants would enjoy at the best losing their senses- quite literally with some alcoholic boost

Just like many other ancient worldly festivals, this too had a mythological connection: a war goddess Sekhmet wanted to kill all of the humanity. But the sun god Ra somehow made her inebriated leaving her unconscious thus saving the world

China

Apart from Roman New Year, another event that is still practised in the modern world is Chinese New Year. It also has a mythological tale behind the day. A dangerous carnivorous creature Nian used to attack the ancient villages and devoured humankind once in a year. The frightened villagers fetched a perfect solution. They would use various shining bright elements to decorate their homes and shouted loudly to face the beast with bravery. The solution passed the test, the beast fled and later on it converted into an annual festival.

Old junk is cleaned out and homes are cleared as cleanliness symbolizes good luck

Similarly, old debts are also cleared

Beautiful paper scrolls or other decoration is used for embellishing the doors

Today prevalent globally, the tradition of Fireworks on New Year was actually started by Chinese when gunpowder was invented during 10th century

The celebration is held on second new moon following winter solstice which typically happens towards the end of January or beginning of February.

There are 12 animals of zodiac reflecting different years: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Dog, Pig and Rooster

Persia

The Persian New Year is called Nowruz. It is related to Zoroastrian Belief and has its origins in modern Iran. Though it is believed to have come into existence during 6th century BC., the official records stating the event are not older than 2nd century. The spring season was believed to symbolize rebirth

The kings would listen to the public and invite his pupil to total feasts

People would light bonfires and celebrate with friends and families

A commoner would be selected as a temporary king who would assume his powers for a few days

Near the end of the festival the temporary king would be traditionally dethroned

Till today some parts of the Middle Eastern region and Iran celebrate the festival. Though the tie has changed the face of the festival some peculiar beliefs still remain using bonfires and coloring eggs to symbolize New Year, are 2 of them.