Aromatherapy magic as beauty treatment

Aromatherapy is very popular amongst women because it gives glowing skin and beautiful hair. There are some outstanding benefits of aromatherapy but before under going aromatherapy you must know some basic facts about your skin. Using aromatherapy for skin and hair care enhances your beauty to great levels.

In Aromatherapy essential oils are used according to the skin type. These oils can help soothe aging, injured or dry skin. The appropriate aromatherapy skin care treatment can help reduce the fine lines from aging or ease the pain from a bug bite or bee sting. “Usually when you think of aromatherapy you think of a message, or that great smell from an aromatherapy candle. Many few people know that Aromatherapy skin care is another part of the holistic treatment that aromatherapy is all about. Why does it work so great, its still not widely known .The oils used in aromatherapy skin care are absorbed into the skin and eventually into the bloodstream where they flow through entire body where they continue to have effects for hour,” explain Dr. Naresh Arora of Chase Aroma Cosmetics and Chase Skin Care Institute, Narayana Vihar, Delhi.

Recognize about your skin and hair type

It’s very important to recognize about your skin and hair type. Each plant’s essential oils provide a number of different therapeutic benefits so knowing about your skin and hair will help you match up your needs with the appropriate ingredients. Most of the women suffer from the problem of dry skin. This type of skin is very annoying and can’t be tolerated easily. There are many simple solutions to dry skin for instance, just moisturize it with suitable moisturizer. The moisturizer should be applied to the skin while it is still slightly damp from balancing. This enhances the moisturizing effect. The moisturizer should be gently spread first on the neck, then to the face. The skin should not be dragged particularly around the delicate eye area. A moisturizer with a vegetable oil base should be used on the skin. Moisturizing your skin is as easy as adding suitable carrier oil into an essential oil that’s appropriate for your skin type and then massaging the combined treatment into your skin.

For normal skin, try using rose, lavender or chamomile essential oils. Chamomile also works well on dry or sensitive skin and skin that is prone to acne or eczema. To use any of these oils, add several drops into your favorite fragrance-free face mask and use as directed. Or add right into your bath water. Palma Rosa oils are commonly used in both skin and hair care products. These oils have moisturizing and hydrating qualities and they stimulate cell regeneration.

“For treatment of normal or average skin you can use lavender, rose or chamomile essential oils. For sensitive or dry skin you can use chamomile oil it is very beneficial for dry skin. Also chamomile is beneficial for skin predisposed to eczema or acne. Tee tree and cajuput oils are very beneficial in the treatment of mild acne. Vital oils like grape seed and high-quality carrier oil mixture also provide an effective treatment of acne,” suggest Dr. Naresh.

Besides mixing essential oils into carrier oils, you can also mix them into creams and lotions containing lanolin as long as these products don’t contain a fragrance. Then just gently massage into skin. When excess exposure to the sun is a problem, massage affected areas with lavender or chamomile oils blended with carrier oil. Sandalwood oil is effective at reducing some visible signs of aging such as wrinkles and dry skin. Rose oils, frankincense, neroli and geranium oils are also effective in treating mature skin.

It is sometimes assumed that the skin of all those who are over a certain age will exhibit the symptoms of mature skin. This is not the case. Older people who have taken care of their skin and their health are likely to have good skin that belies their years. Neglected skin may be recognised by a distinct leathery texture, visible wrinkles, dull skin, age spots (or large freckles) on the face, hands, back or feet. A loss of skin tone around the cheeks and jaw line and the tendency for the skin to feel dry and tight, especially in cold weather, are also noticeable. With this type of skin, the emphasis is to help the skin regenerate properly, to reduce blotchiness and thread veins and to help to balance sebum production. Try using: neroli, lavender, frankincense, geranium, carrot seed, Roman chamomile, rose, yarrow, German chamomile, clary sage, patchouli, cypress, rosewood, sandalwood, immortelle, myrrh. Aromatherapy can also be done through inhalation. Few drops of aroma oils added to hot water also gives a soothing effect to the mind, as the smell stimulates the brain and activates it.

Different combinations Try any of the following combinations that will turn a normal day or night cream into beneficial aromatherapy treatment. The ratio is two drops of aromatherapy oil to 4fl oz (100 ml) of cream, either used singly or in combination.

Oily skin- Day cream: Lavender, basil, chamomile, lemon

Night cream: Lavender, neroli, chamomile

Acne- Day cream: Lemongrass, bergamot, lavender

Tee tree and cajuput oils also can help with acne. A good carrier oil to mix with these essential oils is grape seed. You can also mix several drops with rose water to create a toner.

Dry skin- Day cream: Rose, geranium, neroli

Night cream: Frankincense (known for its rejuvenating effect), jasmine, rose, ylang ylang.

Hyper-sensitive skin- Day cream: Chamomile &lavender

Night cream: Neroli, jasmine, rose & chamomile

Normal skin- Day cream: Lavender& rose

Night cream: Lavender, rose & neroli