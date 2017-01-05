Avoid these 10 bedtime habits

- You should avoid drink water before going to bed, you will have to go to the loo 2-3 times in the middle of the night if you drink too much water before going to bed.
- You should not sleep in the middle of the day – everyday. You went to bed and you can’t fall asleep immediately, make a good sleeping routine and try to go to sleep same time everyday. So, that your brain can easily shut down and you can fall asleep much faster.
- Keep your electronic devices away before you sleep and stop using your laptop or your smartphone at least one hour before you sleep. Because the brightness of your electronic devices will alert your brain and it won’t let you sleep easily. Lower the brightness of your device it can help you.
- You should also know that if you have a habit of reading a book before you go to sleep, then we highly recommend that you should avoid it. You can read your book a little earlier. Note: you should never bring your book to bed.
- You should buy alarms clock that has dimmer numbers. Avoid using bright numbers alarm clock, because the light of the screen will disturb you mind and you can’t fall asleep.
- Your sleep depends on your mattress on which you are sleeping. So, do not buy a cheap mattress. You should always buy a high-quality mattress, because this type of mattress will make you sleep like a baby, and this will keep you fresh and sound.
- You should avoid having dinner just before you sleep, it takes the time to complete the digestion process. So, have your dinner at least 2 hours before you sleep.
- You should exercise every day because exercising will make you feel fresh and full of energy. But, you shouldn’t exercise at least 3 hours before you go to sleep.
- You should prepare your brain for sleeping, by having a bedtime routine. You can start by going to the bathroom, brush your teeth and wash your face. Your body and mind will be ready for sleep.
- If your feet are cold, you can’t fall asleep immediately. This is why you should warm your feet – put on some socks or get a heating pad.