Want to get back in shape after pregnancy? Follow these tips.

Motherhood is the unique experience unlike any other in the world and is also the best feeling one can have in lifetime. No joy is compareable with the joy of becoming mother and giving birth to a new life. But it is also a battle which a female fights throughout the period from conceiving till delivery and this fight doesn’t end here ,it goes on after the birth of the baby. There are number of changes takes place in a female’s body during pregnany. Motherhood can turn an apple into a pear as the female gain too much weight during pregnancy and totally loose shape of their body. It becomes very difficult to get back in shape post pregnancy. The process of loosing weight after pregnancy should be a gentle process , you need to give your body time to recover before you launch fully into a new fitness regime, but here are some ways that you can start the process of regaining your pre-baby body:

You don’t need to wait six weeks

It is said one should take six weeks recover time before beginning any excercise but it is not necessary that you totally say no to any physical activities. You should certainly not overdo exercise in the first six weeks, as your muscles will need time to repair. The best advice is to listen to your own body and take gentle exercise to begin with. Women who do begin gentle exercising in the first six weeks after birth have been found to feel much better about themselves.

Start moving and taking walks

Another good tip on how to lose weight after pregnancy is to start moving. As tired as you may be, it’s best to be moving around as soon as possible. If you’ve had a C section, then it is advisable not to push a buggy for the first four weeks, but if you gave a vaginal birth, you can start taking walks with your baby after a few days.

Tummy exercises

Tummy exercises can also help you on how to lose weight after pregnancy. A gentle exercise that you can do in the meantime is a form of modified crunches. Lying flat on your back with your knees bent, slowly extend one leg along the floor and then, bring it back to the bent knee position. Then repeat with the other leg.

Breastfeeding

Another good things that can help you on how to lose weight after pregnancy is breastfeeding. When you breastfeed, you do burn around 700 calories a day, so it does help you lose some weight.

Be careful with sugar

Being careful with sugar is another good tip on how to lose weight after pregnancy. You do need extra calories when you are nursing, but don’t think that it means you can eat whatever you like! Be careful not to binge on too many sugary treats or you will put on weight around the tummy rather Boost your protein intake , eating high protein foods will both improve the quality of your breast milk and help your muscles to repair and grow.