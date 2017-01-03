Arrange marriage is better than love marriage! Here’s proof and logical reason!

Shahid Kapoor frowned millions of girls as he tied the knot with Mira Rajput , a 21 year old girl from Delhi University completely from a non-Bollywood background, in an arranged marriage. Soon after they got married, Shahid and Mira started giving us serious couple goals. Both of them would travel together, hit the gym together and PDA on social media; making us feel envious. Just a few months back, they were even blessed with a baby girl whom they named Misha (abb. of Mira and Shahid).

The 2017’s first eve got a little more happier when they both shared the couch on Koffee With Karan. Talking about their marriage life, both, the pre and post phases, Shahid Mira gave us some several reasons to opt for arranged marriage than a love one. Those who watched the episode must have had observed too. Through their talks and chemistry, it was quite evident that their life is blooming with love.

But during the conversation, Shahid Kapoor explained it all with absolute logic and practicality. This is what he said, “Actually, I am a huge supporter of the arrange marriage format because in an arranged marriage you come with no expectations. Then, if you hit it off, every day gets better than the previous one. So, the process of falling in love happens after you are married which is unlike when you are in a romantic relationship, where you always feel like the peak of the love was in the beginning. And a lot of times you are looking back and wondering, when will those days come when we used to be so much in love. So I think the graph of an arranged marriage is a lot better than love marriage.”

Makes sense, Right? And as they revealed, they talked for straight 7 hours on their first meeting. Woah! Well, if I ever have a marriage, I want it to be like theirs. <3