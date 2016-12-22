Big Boss 10: See these two enter the house in coming episodes

Big Boss is all set to give the housemates a big surprise! In the coming episodes of Bigg Boss 10, you will get to see the friends and family of the housemates in the house. Monalisa’s boyfriend, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot will enter the house and reportedly make it a super dramatic episode.

Also, ex-contestant and Bani J’s BFF, Gauhar Khan will also come to surprise her. Well, looks like this week will be a happy one for all the housemates.

