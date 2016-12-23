Bigg Boss 10:- Priyanka calls Lopamudra a *****

Bigg Boss season 10 is coming out to be not a very great season of the show. Thanks to the contestants and their sour relationships.

Recently, during the hostel task, Lopa asked Priyanka to return all the clothes that they got for the luxury budget task. To this, Priyanka refused and said that is not feeling well. Lopa said that she is not looking unwell. This made Priyanka Jagga lose her temper and she threw off all the clothes in the pool and called Lopa a ‘whore’. Lopa too responded her in the same way.

We are not liking it very much!