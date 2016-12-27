Anushka was about to file a sexual harassment case against this director

Anushka and Katrina were recently seen sharing the couch on Koffee with Karan. This one was an entertaining episode as Katrina and Anushka made a lot of revelations. The one that left us shocked was when Anushka said that she was sexually harassed by Karan on the sets of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Apparently, Karan confessed that he had a crush on Anushka Sharma while shooting for ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. To this Anushka replied “I was about to file a sexual harassment case against him because he touched me inappropriately.” But anyway, we are all chill as this was not said on a serious note. LOL!