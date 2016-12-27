Anushka was about to file a sexual harassment case against this director

Anushka and Katrina were recently seen sharing the couch on Koffee with Karan. This one was an entertaining episode as Katrina and Anushka made a lot of revelations. The one that left us shocked was when Anushka said that she was sexually harassed by Karan on the sets of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

413213-anushka-sharma.2

Apparently, Karan confessed that he had a crush on Anushka Sharma while shooting for ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. To this Anushka replied “I was about to file a sexual harassment case against him because he touched me inappropriately.” But anyway, we are all chill as this was not said on a serious note. LOL!

Loading...

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>